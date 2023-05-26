Yellowjackets Season 3: Everything we know so far

The cannibalistic supernatural soccer show just finished its second season, but will it be back for Season 3?

Yellowjackets Season 2 finally finished today, and boy did it end in a blaze of glory – literally. We loved this new season, and you can read our coverage of it here.

Fans had been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the Wilderness for over a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

And now, the Wilderness is calling us once again, as Season 3 is on it’s way. But what’s happening with it, regarding its plot, cast, and release date? Well, read on to find out everything we know so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets Season 2!

Will there be a Yellowjackets Season 3?

Yes, Yellowjackets Season 3 is definitely in the works, as the show was renewed as of December 2022.

Regarding the current WGA strikes, the show’s future could be thrown into disarray, but hopefully this won’t change any information that we already know. Since the show has plenty of mysteries left unsolved, Yellowjackets being cancelled would be heart-breaking for many.

Yellowjackets season 3 release date: When is it out?

As of May 2023, there is no official release date or window for Yellowjackets Season 3.

If we were to go by past release dates, the series was renewed for Season 2 back in December 2021, and then released in March 2023. Season 3 was commissioned in December 2022, so we could expect a similar March release in 2024.

However, pre-production is currently on hold due to the WGA strikes, meaning that the upcoming season could be delayed any amount of time. No conclusion has been reached yet regarding the strikes, so we shall have to wait until more information comes out.

Yellowjackets Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for the new season?

At the time of writing, there is no promotional footage for Season 3 unfortunately.

For now, check out the trailer for the Season 2 finale below, as Season 3 will likely pick up shortly after these events.

Yellowjackets Season 3 cast: Who will return for the new season?

We can expect many members of the Season 2 cast to return for Season 3. This unofficial cast list includes but is not limited to:

Melanie Lynskey & Sophie Nélisse as Shauna

Tawny Cypress & Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa

Christina Ricci & Samantha Hanratty as Misty

Lauren Ambrose & Liv Hewson as Van

Sophie Thatcher as Natalie

Courtney Eaton as Lottie

Warren Kole as Jeff

Sarah Desjardins as Callie

Elijah Woods as Walter

John Reynolds as Matt Saracusa

Kevin Alves as Travis

Steven Kreuger as Coach Ben

No new cast members have been revealed as of yet.

However, we can guess who won’t be back; namely Juliette Lewis as adult Natalie and Alex Wyndhamn as Detective Kevyn Tan, as per the ending of Season 2. It’s also a question of whether or not Lottie will be back, as the finale sees her sent off to another mental institution.

Teen actors Luciano Leroux and Nuha Jes Izman will likely not return either due to their dark fates at the hands of the Wilderness, unless flashbacks/hallucinations will be a factor.

Yellowjackets Season 3 plot: What will happen next season?

While there is no official plot yet, we know the Pit Girl scene is going to happen in a future season, so Season 3 will likely be about getting to that point. We’ve been in the Wilderness for around 10 months now, meaning there’s nine months left until rescue. And a lot can happen in nine months.

Writing is still underway for the third season, but there’s plenty of questions yet to answer, and lots of problems to be addressed. In the modern day, there’s Taissa’s sleepwalking, her family, and her State Senator career. There’s Van’s terminal cancer, and her relationship with Taissa.

Misty’s got a lot to deal with after Natalie’s death, though Walter will no doubt be there to help her. Considering how much murder there’s been in the present day, we can’t expect the Yellowjackets to avoid the law much longer. And while Lottie has been carted away, she could be back to wreak more havoc in the future.

As for the past, we still don’t fully know what happened with Javi when he disappeared, or who his “friend” was. We still don’t know the fate of Crystal’s body, or whether or not Coach Ben – who has abandoned the group – started the fire that burned the cabin down.

Speaking of the cabin, this lack of shelter may be what finally pushes the girls into full savage mode. As we explain in our Season 2 ending analysis, Natalie has accepted her place as the leader of the Yellowjackets, with Lottie as their messenger.

Winter isn’t over, and the girls are still hungry, so what will become of the remains of their humanity next season? Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

We will update this article when we know more.

