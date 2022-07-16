MCU Blade: Release window, cast and everything we know

Sam Comrie . 1 hour ago

Marvel Studios are revamping Blade for a new era in the MCU. From trailers to the plot, here is everything we know about the new Blade movie.

Before gods and titans fell out of the sky, Wesley Snipes suited up as Eric Brooks aka Blade. Ushering in a darker era of superhero movies, the David S. Goyer-penned feature has remained a favorite among Marvel fans.

Marvel Studios is set to reboot the character for the MCU, so here’s everything you need to know.

MCU Blade: When will it be released?

While there is no release date officially confirmed for the next Blade movie, we anticipate that an announcement will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Marvel Studios will return to the famed Hall-H on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



MCU Blade: Who will be in it?

The MCU iteration of Blade was announced at SDCC 2019. So far, the cast contains the following: Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre.

Ali will stepping into the shoes of Blade himself, portraying a fresh version of the iconic daywalker.

YouTube: Films That Rock Mahershala Ali appeared at San Diego Comic Con in 2019 to surprise fans.

MCU Blade: Trailers

A trailer for Blade has yet to be released, with production beginning from July 4 according to the Film and Television Industry Alliance.



MCU Blade: What will it be about?

The plot of the reboot is unknown at this point, but it won’t be the first time we’ve met Ali’s Blade. In the end credits of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Ali depicted Blade off-screen via a voice cameo, speaking with Kit Harrington’s soon-to-be Black Knight.

We’re expecting to see familiar characters such as Blade’s trusted partner Abraham Whistler or his original mentor, Jamal Afari. Who Blade will face off against is intriguing too, as The Boys star Anthony Starr has been rumored to portray Dracula.

The villain previously appeared in Wesley Snipes’ trilogy, so we’re not sure whether Kevin Feige and his team will want to showcase old ground on the big screen.