Superman: Legacy – Release date, plot & everything we know about the new DC film

A brand new Superman film is in the works, with the upcoming Superman: Legacy project set to introduce audiences to a much younger version of the beloved DC hero. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming DCEU film before it debuts in theatres.

With the DCEU set to completely reset itself after the upcoming Flashpoint movie, it’s no surprise that one of the first big names the iconic comic book universe is looking to revamp is the Man of Steel himself, Superman.

While it was previously announced that Henry Cavill would be back as the character, these plans quickly changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new DCEU bosses, decided to take the character in a new direction.

With that being said, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Super: Legacy film ahead of its release.

Contents:

At the time of writing Superman: Legacy has been given a July 11, 2025 release date by DC. However, given how often release dates for films change, huge blockbuster movies, and superhero titles, there is a chance that this could change in the future.

As a result, be sure to check back in with this section as we keep you updated on when Superman: Legacy is set to release in theatres.

Superman: Legacy plot: What will the film be about?

Warner Bros. Former Superman actor Henry Cavill will no longer be coming back to the character

While the new Superman movie was only confirmed late in 2022, an early plot synopsis for the film has been released and hints at a much younger version of the Man of Steel than we have seen previously.

The synopsis, as provided by The Hollywood Reporter, reads as the following: “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

While this isn’t much to go off, it does hint at a very comic book-accurate version of Superman, one that is less dark and gritty than Cavill’s take on the character.

Superman: Legacy cast and crew: Who will be involved in the movie?

At the time of writing, no actors have been attached to the project. While there are rumors and speculation as to who will do the iconic cape and suit, nothing has been set in stone yet.

However, one important thing that has been confirmed is who will be directing the project. New DCEU boss James Gunn, best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films and the recent Suicide Squad film, will be directing the project as well as helping pen the script.

Keep checking back here as we update this section with the full cast for Superman: Legacy when announcements are made in the future.

