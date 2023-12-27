Sniper series tops Netflix chart as viewers hail “awesome” movies

The top 10 chart on Netflix is always in flux, but it’s looking a little strange today: two “awesome” movies from the Sniper franchise landed near number one.

Sometimes, Netflix releases go exactly to plan. For example, look at Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s space opera, and the beginning of a new franchise. Since dropping on December 22, it’s held its number one position all around the world as the director’s fans and subscribers dive in.

On other occasions, viewing behaviors feel more random. Netflix has been pushing Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, hoped to be a major Oscars player – but it disappeared from the chart rather quickly, while millions of people across the US continue to (re)watch The Super Mario Bros Movie and Gran Turismo.

In the wake of Christmas, it appears to be a case of the latter, with subscribers latched onto a new crop of low-budget action movies from the Sniper franchise.

Two Sniper movies climb Netflix top 10 chart

Sniper: Assassin’s End and Sniper: Ultimate Kill have reached the podium of Netflix’s top 10 movies. You can check out the full chart below:

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire Sniper: Assassin’s End Sniper: Ultimate Kill The Super Mario Bros. Movie Leave the World Behind The Christmas Chronicles Family Switch Gran Turismo Holiday in the Vineyards The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Ultimate Kill and Assassin’s End are the seventh and eighth entries in the long-running Sniper franchise. Both star Chad Michael Collins as Master Sergeant Brandon Beckett, a special ops sniper (obviously) who – for lack of better words – finds and kills the bad guys.

Much like its predecessors, with the exception of the first film in 1993, they were released straight to DVD and on-demand. However, with Netflix’s recent acquisition of several entries, they’ve shot straight to the top of the chart, only beaten by Rebel Moon.

Murray tweeted: “Two shots, two thrills for our @SniperFilms just released on #Netflix yesterday – Top 10 spots 2 & 3, with SNIPER: GRIT Trending! THANK YOU to all who watched #Sniper on Xmas Day!”

Viewers have also taken to X/Twitter to highlight the movies, with one writing: “Yo I don’t even love all the later SNIPER sequels but this is wild and awesome for action fans!”

“Can’t believe I’m just now getting hipped to the Sniper universe all the movies streaming on Netflix right now and they are so good,” another wrote. “Sniper: Assassin’s End on Netflix was good,” a third posted.

Sniper: Ghost Shooter, Sniper: Ultimate Kill, Sniper: Assassin’s End, Sniper: Rogue Mission, and Sniper: G.R.I.T. are all on Netflix now. Check out our other hubs below:

