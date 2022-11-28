Wednesday Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Season 2 of Wednesday seems likely, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams Family. And now there’s a new Netflix series focusing on the arguably most iconic member, Wednesday Addams.

Starring new scream queen Jenna Ortega and directed by macabre auteur Tim Burton, the series focuses on troubled teen Addams as she navigates a new and mysterious High School. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.

The series has seemingly been enjoyed by most, so a second season should be on the way. But what will lie in store? Let us explain, but first, WARNING: SPOILERS FOR WEDNESDAY SEASON 1…

Wednesday Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

As of writing this, Season 2 of Wednesday has not be confirmed.

Therefore, there is currently no official release date for Wednesday Season 2.

The show has only just dropped on Netflix, so it may take a while for the streamer to decide whether or not it wants a new load of episodes. But considering how popular the first season is seeming so far, and how popular its star Jenna Ortega is, a second season seems very likely.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since Season 2 of Wednesday has yet to be confirmed, filming obviously hasn’t started, so there is no trailer or footage of a second Season.

But the trailer for the first season is great, so feel free to watch that instead:

Wednesday Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

While there is currently no official cast list for Wednesday Season 2, we can likely expect these faces to appear again:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea as Lurch

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Dependent on the plot of Season 2, it’s unclear whether or not we will see Marylin Thornhill (Christina Ricci) again as well. Plus, death may not be the end at Nevermore, so who knows, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) may also return.

It is also not yet clear if Tim Burton will return to direct some episodes again. Though we can imagine that the auteur would at least return in some capacity should a second season be confirmed.

Wednesday Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

While there is currently no official plot for Wednesday Season 2, there are plenty of loose threads left in Season 1 that could be addressed in new episodes.

Firstly, there’s the nature of who Wednesday’s stalker is. Many assume it to be Xavier, but it could easily be someone else.

The series of course ended with Tyler turning into a Hyde, so he may very well be a problem for Wednesday; he may even attempt to help Marylin Thornhill return.

In regards to Nevermore, it needs a new principal after the death of Larissa Weems – perhaps in the form of Gomez or Morticia? – and it may also need new students. Who knows, Pugsley may even be enrolling at some point.

While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, the show runners of Wednesday, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have plenty of ideas of what to do next. Speaking to TV Line, Millar stated how they wanted to focus more on characters such as Morticia, who had been somewhat side-lined in the series:

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Wednesday Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.