Citadel Season 2: Everything we know

Here’s what we know about Citadel Season 2 so far, including any release date updates, cast, plot details, and more.

Citadel is the latest small-screen endeavor from the Russo Brothers, the directors behind two of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Infinity War and Endgame. After topping Netflix charts with The Gray Man, they’ve moved to Prime Video for another enormous project.

The new “groundbreaking” series, billed as the “debut of a landmark global franchise”, follows two spies who narrowly escaped death and lost their memories, but they’re dragged back into the game to save the world.

After Season 1 wrapped up with its sixth and final episode, here’s everything we know about Citadel Season 2. Spoilers to follow…

Will there be a Citadel Season 2?

Yes, Citadel is returning for Season 2.

In a statement, Amazon and MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke said: “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience.

“This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew.”

As of May 2023, Citadel Season 2 doesn’t have a release date.

The second season renewal was just announced ahead of the first season’s finale. The Italian spinoff Citadel: Diana is currently in production and expected to be released in 2024, but it’s unclear when Season 2 will hit the streaming platform.

Citadel Season 2 cast: Who’ll be in it?

We can expect the following stars to return in the Citadel Season 2 cast:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Ashleigh Cummings as Celeste Graham

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Grace

Season 2 will also be exclusively directed by Joe Russo, as opposed to the first season’s varying directors. “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” the Russo Brothers said.

“The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

Citadel Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Citadel had a lot of twists in its first season, but here’s the basic stuff we’d expect to follow in Season 2: firstly, Mason has regained his memories and realized he was responsible for the fall of Citadel. He’s married to Abby, who’s also Celeste, a former spy he backstopped. He’s also still married to Nadia, with whom he shares a child.

The next season will likely focus on tracking down Dahlia, who faked her death after failing to get the nuclear codes from Mason. And what about Bernard? When we last saw him, he was being tortured by Dahlia, and it’s unclear what shape he’ll be in when we catch up with him.

In an interview with Collider, the Russo Brothers said they were waiting to see “how the audience responds” before nailing down the specifics of the story. “And then, part of what you want to do when you’re working on a show like this – it’s a continuing narrative, you’re building out a universe – you want to see what it is that the audience is responding to and what it is exciting them about the narrative,” they explained.

“We have our ideas, we can speculate, but it’s always refreshing to get that feedback. We certainly made adjustments to Avengers: Endgame after Avengers: Infinity War came out because you want to be organic and fluid and iterative so that you just keep telling the best and most interesting story.”

That’s everything we know about Citadel Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV & movie hubs below:

