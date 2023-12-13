Kung Fu Panda 4: Release date, cast, plot & more

After years of anticipation, Kung Fu Panda 4 is on track for release. Here is everything we know about the upcoming animated feature.

When it comes to animation, Dreamworks has created many beloved franchises, including the likes of Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and of course, Kung Fu Panda.

Kung Fu Panda follows Po, a panda who dreams of becoming a Kung Fu master. Actor Jack Black shines in the role, with audiences connecting with his journey to fulfilling his role as the Dragon Warrior and bringing peace to the lands.

The first three films have all been received extremely positively by fans and critics alike, with a star-studded supporting cast including Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Lu, and more helping elevate the franchise.

Dreamworks Kung Fu Panda is a beloved franchise from Dreamworks

Despite the success of the films, it has been almost 10 years since a new movie was released, with Kung Fu Panda 3 dropping in 2016. After years of rumors, we finally have some new details about the fourth film. Including new cast members, a trailer, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to release in theatres on March 8, 2024.

This release date marks almost eight years since the last movie, Kung Fu Panda 3, dropped in theatres.

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast: Who will star in the new movie?

As stated above, one of the main aspects of the Kung Fu Panda franchise that makes it stand out is the amazing lineup of actors that lend their voices to the characters.

While the full list of characters is yet to be confirmed, here are the actors who we know for sure are set to return to reprise their roles.

Jack Black as Po

Bryan Cranston as Li

Dustin Hoffman as Shifu

James Hong as Mr Ping

Ian McShane as Tai Lung

As well as returning voices, three big-name actors have been confirmed to be joining the cast.

Viola Davis as Chameleon

Awkwafina as Zhen

Ke Huy Quan as Han

As well as the cast, it has been confirmed that famous composer Hans Zimmer will be back to score the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot: What will it be about?

While no major details about the upcoming film have been revealed, the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4 reads as follows.

“Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 trailers

The first trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to drop tomorrow. As such, we’ll be sure to update this section with the new trailer when it arrives.

