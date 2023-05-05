Mortal Kombat 2: Movie sequel plot details, cast, everything we know

Liu Kang shriekers and Johnny Cage nut-punchers alike can all rejoice as a second Mortal Kombat film (of the modern variety) is going ahead. A sequel to 2021’s hit film is officially in the works and while it’s early days yet, here’s a full rundown on everything we know thus far.

Get ready to test your might once again as round two is about to get underway. Following the success of Warner Bros’ 2021 live-action reboot, another Mortal Kombat film is around the corner.

With no shortage of violence, foul language, and stunning fatalities, the flick earned its R18+ rating and the sequel will no doubt be looking to replicate, and even one-up the opening chapter.

So while it’s still early days yet and official details are scarce, here’s a full look at everything there is to know about Mortal Kombat 2.

Warner Bros. Fighters are gearing up for round two in the Mortal Kombat sequel.

No, Mortal Kombat 2 does not yet have a solid release date at the time of writing. Given production is yet to get underway, with filming set to take place in Australia from June to September this year, we could still be a while off.

The first rebooted film made it to cinemas in 2021 after years of troubled development. Though with a vision in place and a narrative to follow, the sequel shouldn’t take anywhere near as long to make. So anywhere in 2024 could be a safe bet for the release of Mortal Kombat 2.

Rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further release date details as they emerge.

Who’s in Mortal Kombat 2? Casting details

Currently, no specific details have been locked in for the sequel, though it’s obviously safe to expect a number of familiar faces to return from the first flick. With the likes of protagonist Cole Young, Sonya Blade, and Jax, all surviving the bloody chaos of the opening chapter, it’s almost guaranteed we’ll see them back for round two.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t quite be a Mortal Kombat film without seeing Scorpion, Raiden, Liu Kang, and Shang Tsung all returning here again too. So barring any recasts, much of the original’s lineup should be returning here.

As for new additions, the post-credits scene teased a debut for Johnny Cage, and we might now know who’s playing the ultra-egotistical movie star. Early reports suggest Karl Urban of Dredd and The Boys fam, is expected to lace up the boots and get down with some mixed martial arts action in the sequel.

Amazon Karl Urban is reportedly in final talks to star as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2.

Below is an early look at names expected to appear in Mortal Kombat 2.

Lewis Tan – Cole Young

Jessica McNamee – Sonya Blade

Mehcad Brooks – Jax

Chin Han – Shang Tsung

Tadanobu Asano – Lord Raiden

Ludi Lin – Liu Kang

Hiroyuki Sanada – Scorpion

Joe Taslim – Noob Saibot

Karl Urban (TBC) – Johnny Cage

What do we know about the plot of Mortal Kombat 2?

Following the events of the first Mortal Kombat film, it appears all but inevitable a proper tournament in the series’ namesake, is drawing close. Cole Young’s main task at the conclusion of the first chapter was to track down other fighters in order to get the Mortal Kombat tournament underway.

Up first, as teased in the post-credits scene, appears to be Johnny Cage, who we saw referenced in a poster on the wall before fading to black. So much of the sequel’s plot could revolve around recruiting Cage, along with a handful of other fighters, before they all do battle in the all-important combat spectacle.

It’s worth noting, however, that full story details are still being ironed out to this day. So do take the above with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives.

Is there a Mortal Kombat 2 trailer yet?

Given filming is yet to get underway, there is no official trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 just yet. Over the next few months, we’re sure to get all sorts of teasers from the set of the production, but a full-fledged trailer might not arrive until early 2024.

Below is a refresher on the original Mortal Kombat trailer to hold you over.

So that’s all we know about Mortal Kombat 2 for the time being. Be sure to check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

