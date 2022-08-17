Stranger Things Season 5: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the Netflix show, from a possible release date to cast, plot, trailers, and other details.

Stranger Things is undoubtedly a global phenomenon at this point. The Duffer Brothers’ captivating horror and ’80s nostalgia-fest has been going strong since 2016, but Season 5 of the show is set to conclude the show.

While we don’t want it to end anytime soon, here’s everything you need to know about the final season.

Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers ahead…

Netflix Vecna has become one of the show’s greatest villains.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Is there a release date?

While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed at this point, we can expect the fifth season to release by Summer 2024.

In a recent interview with GQ, David Harbour said he thinks he’ll be shooting Season 5 next year. “They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” he said.

“But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

The Duffer Brothers, who are the creative minds behind the hit Netflix show, confirmed in an open letter that Season 5 will be the last.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons… Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last,” they wrote.

There is some good news, though: earlier this month, the show’s writers’ room tweeted a picture of a blank whiteboard captioned “Day 1”, so progress is being made.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast: Who’s returning for the final season?

We now know who survived the events of the Season 4 finale. While we won’t explicitly list who died here, for the sake of those who’ve yet to see it, we can expect certain cast members to return for the last season.

That includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), Joyce (Winona Ryder) or Hopper (David Harbour).

Netflix The Stranger Things kids preparing for Season 4’s finale.

Stranger Things Season 5 plot: What will it be about?

Speaking with Variety on their Showrunners Sitdown segment, the Duffer Brothers explained that “the only thing we don’t delve into in Volume 2 is Upside Down lore.”

It seems that the next season will flesh out the demonic underworld even more as “a lot of those answers for the Upside Down is really what the basis of Season 5 is about.” The Upside Down is home to monsters such as the Mind Flayer and Season 4 baddie Vecna, but fans have been eager to learn more about its origin.

The Duffers are certain of one thing: the ending. “We know what the ending is,” they told SFX.

“It’s conceivable that it changes but I think it’s unlikely because it’s one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. It also feels sort of inevitable. Then when you come up with it, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah well, that is absolutely what is has to be.'”

They also teased to the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.”

Stranger Things Season 5: What happened in Season 4?

Over the course of Season 4, we’ve seen the Hawkins kids scramble to uncover the mystery of Vecna, a supernatural killer who was originally 001 in Dr. Martin Brenner’s studies. After Eleven banished him to the Upside Down, the harsh conditions of the otherworldly realm transformed him into a formidable foe.

We’ve seen Vecna exercise his brutal powers over innocent teens, starting with Chrissy’s horrific death in Episode 1 and working his way to Max in Episode 4, who narrowly escaped his eye-pinching grasp with the power of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill. Unfortunately, she wasn’t lucky enough to get away unscathed a second time, and is now stuck in a coma, where she seems to be staying until Season 5.

After spending some time in a Russian prison, Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman were able to successfully bring Hopper home, though not before he epically beheaded a Demogorgon. The California crew of Mike, Will, Johnathan, and new character Argyle also made it back to Hawkins, though Hawkins isn’t exactly the best place to be at the moment.

Having succeeded in his plan to sacrifice four kids, Vecna is able to open a giant gate across Hawkins, bringing the Upside Down the right side up. In the final moments of the season, our heroes watch black smoke pour out from the gate, threatening what’s to come in Season 5.

Eleven may have regained her powers after working with the late Doctor Brenner, but will this be enough for her to face the biggest danger Hawkins has ever known?

Are you looking forward to Stranger Things Season 5? Be sure to keep updated with the show as more news develops.