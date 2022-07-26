Agatha Coven of Chaos: Release window, cast, plot, & everything we know

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Yes, it was Agatha all along: here’s everything we know about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details about the MCU villain’s show.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. By that time, we’ll have had seven films, eight TV shows, and two seasonal specials, if Werewolf by Night goes to plan.

After Avengers: Endgame and Far From Home put the brakes on the MCU, along with global restrictions, it all kicked off again with WandaVision, following the titular characters and their mysterious, sitcom-style life in Westview.

We won’t spoil too many of its details until a bit further down, but Agatha was a major highlight of the Disney+ debut, and it won’t be too long until she returns.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos release date – When is it coming out?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is due for release on Disney+ sometime in Winter 2023. It’s coming just over halfway through the MCU’s Phase Five, after Ironheart and before Daredevil: Born Again.

The release window was announced during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but a specific date hasn’t been provided. We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast – Who’s in it, and are there any new characters?

Kathryn Hahn will be returning as the titular witch for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As for other cast members, no details have been provided at the time of writing.

It’s expected that other witches will be introduced, given the implication of a “Coven” in the title, but it’s unclear exactly who we’ll be seeing alongside Agatha Harkness in whatever chaos she conjures.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot – What is it about?

Under its earlier title, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel said the show will “reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.

“Jac Schaefer, who served as head writer and executive producer on WandaVision, returns for Agatha: House of Harkness. Be sure to hide all dogs named Sparky.”

There are no other plot details at the time of writing. In WandaVision, she was revealed to be the source of Wanda’s anguish and the controller of her realities in Westview, drawn to her high level of power and wishing to take it for herself.

The last time we saw her, she was condemned to live the rest of her life imprisoned in her own body as nosy neighbor Agnes, so it’s likely we’ll catch up with her efforts to break free.

Agatha Coven of Chaos trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for Agatha: Coven of Chaos right now. Given the show’s late 2023 release window and the fact that it hasn’t even begun filming yet, we’ll be waiting a while for any footage.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.