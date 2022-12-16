Avatar 3: Release date, name, cast, plot, more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Here’s everything we know about Avatar 3, the next sequel in James Cameron’s Pandora franchise, from release date information to its name, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the first sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here.

In our review, we called it “an awe-inspiring, cinematic hallelujah; James Cameron is back, and maybe he is the king of the world after all.”

However, while there’s massive hype for the sequel, this is not the end: Cameron has long had his eyes set on not just Avatar 2, but multiple sequels down the line including Avatar 3, 4, and 5, if not 6 and 7.

Avatar 3 is not only a planned future project but already has completed filming, and its cast and release date have already been confirmed – so, here’s what we know about the movie so far, and what its name may be.

Avatar 3 is set for release on December 20, 2024.

This will be followed by the fourth on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

Considering The Way of Water endured years of delays, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it pushed back along the 2020s – however, James Cameron has apparently already turned in a cut… that’s nine hours long.

While he’s aired caution over the chances of Avatar 4 and 5, citing the necessary box office performance to make them feasible for Disney, he seems “pretty sure” audiences will be returning to Pandora soon.

“We’ve already done the bulk of the work. We still have to go through the whole finish process with Wētā FX on Avatar 3. But I’m pretty sure that we’re going to be back here in a couple of years,” he told Digital Spy.

Avatar 3 name: What’s it called?

Avatar 3 doesn’t have a confirmed name – but it’s believed the movie will be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer.

This comes from an earlier BBC News report, which cited official documentation revealing the titles of the next movies: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Speaking to Gizmodo, producer John Landau conceded the outlet got The Way of Water correct – but those titles may not be right for next movies.

“We have decided on titles, but I would not go by those other three titles that were out there. You know, if you roll the dice one in six times, you’ll pick the right number,” he said.

Cameron also said: “Those titles are amongst titles that are in consideration and no final decisions have been made yet.”

Avatar 3 cast: Who’s in it?

Avatar 3 is set to have a star-studded cast list full of veteran actors, many of which are reprising their roles from the first two Avatar films.

Here are all of the human characters in the cast of the movie:

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue

Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin

Here are all of the Na’vi characters that will appear in Avatar 3:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

CCH Pounder as Mo’at

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Oona Chaplin as Varang

Vin Diesel

David Thewlis

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yeoh said: “Yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can’t really talk very much about it.

“But it’s James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he’s done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.”

While some may be surprised to see Lang back as Quaritch, given his death in the first movie, there’s clearly big plans in store for his character.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lang said: “Whatever you may expect, I hope the character defies that. I hope people feel surprised by what he goes through and what he becomes, I think you will recognise him, albeit I will be in a different framework. But I think you will recognise the attitude, the swagger, the qualities of leadership that he has.

“I think if you have expectations of that, those will be fulfilled. Also, he is always looking for a fight. That is what he is there for, that is his mission. But I do believe there will be some surprises as we continue to mine this character for everything that he is worth. Because there really would be no point in bringing the role back just to repeat itself, that would be pointless, it would be uninteresting. So expect the unexpected, that is what I would say.”

Avatar 3 plot: What is it about?

While plot details for Avatar 3 haven’t been confirmed, it’s expected to follow directly from the events of The Way of Water – you can check out our breakdown of the sequel’s ending here.

Speaking to France’s 20 Minutes, Cameron outlined how the plot of Avatar 3 will highlight another element: fire.

“To cultures different from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to reveal the Na’vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides,” he said.

“In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we’ll do the reverse. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

If Avatar 2 fails to perform at the box office, Avatar 3 will likely be the conclusion to the franchise.

“We’ll probably finish movie three regardless because it’s all shot,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’d have to really crater for it not to seem like it was worth the additional investment. We’d have to leave a smoking hole in the ground. Now, hopefully, we get to tell the whole thing because five’s better than four, four’s better than three, and three’s better than two.”

Avatar 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Avatar 3 – but you can watch the trailer for Avatar 2 below:

While Avatar 3 is said to be “in the can”, it’s not due out for another couple of years, so don’t expect any footage until sometime in 2023.

That’s everything we know about Avatar 2. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now.