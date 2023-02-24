Yellowstone 1923 Season 2: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about 1923 Season 2, the second season of the Yellowstone spinoff, from whether there’s a release date or trailer to cast, plot, and more.

1923 is a successor to 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s Western show-turned-empire on Paramount.

Much like its 19th-century predecessor, it’s chronicling an earlier generation of the Dutton dynasty, with a cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Cowboy lovers can rejoice. The flagship show may be in peril, but 1923 Season 2 is on the way – so, here’s what we know so far.

1923 Season 2 doesn’t have a release date right now, but there’s a good chance it could arrive on screens in late 2023, if not 2024.

Unlike 1883, which is a standalone story with the exception of the Bass Reeves spinoff, the second season renewal for 1923 was confirmed earlier in February. Given its premiere was the most-watched of 2022 across the US on cable, drawing in 7.4 million viewers, it’s not surprising.

Pre-production on the first season kicked off in July 2022, with Episode 1 then launching on Paramount+ in December – that’s a quick turnaround. Depending on when Season 2 starts filming, it’s highly possible it could arrive by the end of the year.

1923 Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

1923 is expected to bring back most of its cast for Season 2, including:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

One person who won’t be returning is James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., who was killed in Episode 3. We also won’t see Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton in Season 2, as her character took her own life following James’ death, nor Jennifer Ehle’s Sister Mary, as she was murdered in an act of revenge by Teonna.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said he can’t eat to start work on Season 2, especially after so many delays with Indiana Jones 5 and the recent release of Shrinking on Apple TV.

“I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn’t realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it’s worth it. I’m excited to do another season of both,” he said.

1923 Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

We don’t have an official synopsis for 1923 Season 2, but it’s expected to follow the continuing trials of tribulations of the Dutton clan and the range war.

The first season’s synopsis says it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

We’ll update this space upon further details being shared.

Is there a 1923 Season 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for 1923 Season 2 right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online. You can watch the trailer for the first season below:

How to watch 1923 Season 2

1923 Season 2 will be available to watch on Paramount+ upon release, with the first episode likely premiering on the Paramount Network before its run is exclusive to the streaming platform.

That’s everything we know about 1923 Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

