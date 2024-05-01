Queen of Tears fans connect Hae-in’s cancer visions to finale

Queen of Tears has shocked fans after they realized Hae-in’s visions — caused by her cloud cytoma cancer — all came true during the finale.

Hae-in was a pivotal character in the K-drama, especially after her cancer diagnosis was revealed. It pushed Hyun-woo to stop the divorce, but also made him question their relationship as she sought treatment. By the finale, the deeper meaning behind her cancer’s side effects was revealed — and it is jaw-dropping.

On X/Twitter, a fan noticed that many of Hae-in’s visions caused by the tumors foreshadowed parallel events in the finale. “The foreshadowing of Hae-in’s cloud cytoma and the parallel that came true,” said the fan, alongside a video showcasing the scenes in question.

Article continues after ad

The first scene takes place in Episode 2 when Hae-in is on her way to the hospital to get the results of her lab tests. As she looks at her watch, she’s transported to a snow-covered forest and unaware of where she is. The shot pans overhead to show Hae-in in the middle. The vision soon disappears and she’s somehow in the doctor’s office.

Article continues after ad

In the Queen of Tears finale, the vision now makes sense. The final episode paralleled the vision when Hyun-woo is shot by Eun-seong. The scene pans out to show the snow-covered forest. Hae-in is clutching onto her husband as his blood seeps into the snow.

Article continues after ad

The second tearful parallel comes when they’re in Germany in Episode 14. As they walk through a park, Hae-in notices an older man visiting a small graveyard. She wonders if he’s there to see his wife. But Hyun-woo has no idea what she’s talking about as he doesn’t see an older man.

During the finale, what Hae-in saw proves to be a premonition of an older Hyun-woo. Queen of Tears ends with the reveal that Hae-in passed away in old age before Hyun-woo. Now older, he goes to Germany to visit her grave and leaves her a lavender bouquet.

Article continues after ad

One of the parallels involved Hae-in’s visions taking place in a serene lavender field which plays a big role in the finale. The K-drama shows an older Hyun-woo becoming young again and meeting Hae-in in the same lavender field; a sign that she had come to collect him to be together in the afterlife.

Article continues after ad

But this isn’t the first time Hae-in seemed to predict the finale. In Episode 6, she saw an apparition of her older brother and told Hyun-woo that when someone is ready to die, the person they love the most will appear as an angel to take them.

Article continues after ad

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix, and you can keep tabs on the other K-dramas coming in 2024 and movies scheduled to release.