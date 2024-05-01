Stranger Things leak reveals when Season 5 takes place

A new Stranger Things Season 5 spoiler may have confirmed when the episodes will take place and it’s a bit unexpected.

Stranger Things Season 5 has seen its fair share of theories lately, including which character will die and if Will becomes a villain. A new set leak has revealed concrete evidence of when the season will take place.

Stranger Things Spoilers recently tweeted a photo of a Hawkins Police Department found in the hospital set with the year 1987 written on it.

It looks like there will be a bit of a time jump within Season 5 – taking place almost a year after the events in Season 4.

Article continues after ad

It’s not surprising that the show would do a time jump for their final season as each entry of the show has taken place about a year apart.

Season 1 took place in 1983, Season 2 was in 1984, Season 3 recounted the Summer of 1985, and Season 4 occurred during Spring Break 1986.

Article continues after ad

Plus, the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things’ creators, told TVLine that they were planning on doing a time jump for Season 5 since there was no “feasible way” to film Season 4 and 5 back to back.

However, the decision on when to have the final season take place has some fans confused as one tweeted, “Tbh I was expecting it to take place immediately after the S4 finale with how it ended.”

Article continues after ad

Season 4 ended with the main cast, minus Max Mayfield who is currently in a coma, gearing up for an epic showdown with Vecna. The evil being was beginning to take over Hawkins from the Upside Down.

Starting Season 5 a year after this cliffhanger could give audiences a chance to see how dire things have become for the group, but viewers will have to wait until 2025 to see how the show handles this time jump.

In the meantime, you can find out if Stranger Things based on a true story, and if Max dies in Stranger Things. You can also check out all the new shows streaming this month.

Article continues after ad