Gladiator 2: Cast, plot & everything we know about the sequel

Prepare to be entertained, a sequel to the beloved 2000 Gladiator film, Gladiator 2, is confirmed to be in the works. Continue reading to find out all we know about the upcoming sequel and what to expect from the follow-up.

Director Ridley Scott is back and set to direct a sequel to his Oscar-winning film Gladiator. Gladiator, which was first released all the way back in 2000, is often called one of the great films of all time, in large part due to its fantastic cinematography, career-defining performances, and the now iconic score created by composer Hans Zimmer.

Now 23 years later, a sequel for the original movie has been confirmed to be in development. Here is everything we know about Gladiator 2 from plot details, to casting news, and more.

Contents:

Gladiator 2 release window details: When will the film come out?

At the time of writing, a release date, let alone a release window, is yet to be revealed. However, it has been reported that filming for the sequel was set to begin in March 2023. The script completed at the end of 2022.

Therefore, it is likely that fans can expect Gladiator 2 to release at some point in 2024. Be sure to check back in with this section as we are updated with all the latest release date news.

Gladiator 2 casts: Who is set to star in the sequel?

The original film had an iconic cast, with Russel Crowe winning an Oscar for his leading performance as Maximus as well as Joker star Joaquin Phoenix’s equally impressive role as the antagonistic Commodus.

However, the sequel is shaping up to boast another star-studded cast, with some of Hollywood’s most promising young talents attached to the project. So far, these are the actors who are confirmed and rumored to be starring in Gladiator 2.

Paul Mescal as Lucius

Barry Keoghan as Emperor Geta (rumored)

Denzel Washington in an unknown role

Be sure to check back in with this section as we updated when more cast and crew are confirmed for the project.

Gladiator 2 plot: What will the sequel be about?

Paramount Pictures Lucius was a key character in the original Gladiator

Little has been confirmed about the plot of Gladiator 2. However, the focus of the film being on Lucius, the young boy many will remember from the first film as being a big believer of Maximus, does hint at what kind of story fans can expect.

Despite his lineage, there is a chance that Lucius will follow in Maximus’ footsteps and do his best to take on the Colosseum as a Gladiator. As well as this, there is a chance that his mother, Lucilla, will be in the film. When actress Connie Nielsen was asked if she would be reprising her role as Lucilla in the sequel, Nielsen told the New York Post only that she was “not allowed to say anything” in December 2021.

Will Gladiator 2 be released in theatres?

It is yet to be confirmed if Gladiator 2 will get a theatrical release or if the sequel will drop straight onto a streaming service. However, given that the first film grossed a total of $503 million USD off of a $103 million USD budget, odds are the studio will want to have a theatrical run of the film before it becomes available to stream.

When it does eventually arrive on a streaming platform, it will most likely drop on Paramount+ given that the Gladiator intellectual property is owned by Paramount Pictures.

