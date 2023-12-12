Underrated Samuel L. Jackson thriller climbs Netflix chart

One of Samuel L. Jackson’s most underrated thrillers has just hit the Netflix top 10 chart. “What could be safer than living next to a cop?”

Jackson is a living legend. Before his breakout performance in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, which came just before his star-making turn in Pulp Fiction, he racked up 15 credits in the likes of Goodfellas, The Exorcist III, Do the Right Thing, and Coming to America.

He’s a bankable movie star, from co-headlining a Die Hard sequel with Bruce Willis and playing one of the greatest superhero movie villains ever in Unbreakable (also with Willis), to his long list of Quentin Tarantino credits and his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, some of his movies have flown under the radar – and one such film has found a new lease of life on Netflix.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Lakeview Terrace hits Netflix chart

Lakeview Terrace, starring Samuel L. Jackson alongside Patrick Wilson and Kerry Washington, is at number eight on Netflix’s top 10 movies in the US. Check out the full chart below:

Leave the World Behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie Love and Monsters Family Switch Leo Suicide Squad The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl Lakeview Terrace DC League of Super-Pets Lucy

The film, directed by Neil LaBute, follows Wilson and Washington after they move into their new suburban LA home. However, they soon find themselves at odds with their neighbor (Jackson), a cop who doesn’t take too kindly to an interracial couple living next door – so he starts making their life hell. First, it’s scorching bright lights shining into their bedroom at night, but as things escalate, who are they supposed to call… the police?

Originally released in 2008, it narrowly grossed a profit of $44.7 million against a $20 million budget. Reviews were mixed too, with the movie currently sitting at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes (its audience score is even lower, rated at just 39%).

Yet, people are either revisiting it or discovering it for the first time. “Lakeview Terrace is just wild. Definitely worth a watch. It’s on Netflix,” one user wrote. “They got Lakeview Terrace on Netflix, funny ass movie,” another tweeted. “Just finished Lakeview Terrace. I’m late but damn it was good,” a third posted. “Lakeview Terrace really was a wild ass movie yo, Samuel L Jackson was a menace,” a fourth wrote.

Lakeview Terrace is streaming on Netflix now.

