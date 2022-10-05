Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details.

It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Every Avengers movie has grossed more than $1 billion, but the next phases of the MCU have big shoes to fill. Whether they’ll recapture the same mania, theorizing, and emotional investment remains to be seen.

Avengers: Secret Wars is in development, so here’s what we know so far, from its release date to whether there’s a trailer, cast, and plot details.

Marvel Studios Secret Wars has been rumored for years.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due for release on November 8, 2025.

It will be the second of two Avengers movies that year, coming after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It’s also the fourth movie confirmed for the MCU’s Phase Six, alongside Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four.

Avengers Secret Wars trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Avengers: Secret Wars at the time of writing.

As the movie has yet to enter production, nor has its preceding film, we’ll be waiting a while for any footage – but we’ll update this space upon a trailer being shared online.

Avengers Secret Wars cast: Who’s in it?

Official cast details have yet to be shared, but there are some sensible predictions to be made. As it’s an Avengers movie, it’s safe to expect any of the following characters:

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier/White Wolf

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Don Cheadle as War Machine

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

There’s a few question marks. Mainly, we don’t know who’ll be playing Doctor Doom in the MCU. We can expect it to be a big name, as he’s one of the most significant villains in Marvel history.

James Gunn also said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be “the last time people will see this team of Guardians”, so it’s unclear if they will return.

Finally, there’s also the worrying anticipation of Marvel finding a way to resurrect Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as Steve Rogers and Tony Stark.

Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to find a director, but Loki and Doctor Strange 2 scribe Michael Waldron was recently tapped to write the script.

Avengers Secret Wars plot: What is it about?

Now, there’s been a few Secret Wars storylines in the Marvel comics: there’s the original crossover that released between 1984 and 1985; there’s the sequel, Secret Wars II; there’s 2004’s Secret War, which isn’t connected to the first story whatsoever; there’s Beyond, a successor to the original series; and there’s the 2015 Secret Wars event.

We’re not going to break down all of them, but we’ll explain the original Secret Wars, as elements of that will likely make it into the movie adaptation.

Marvel Comics Secret Wars could be an even bigger event than the Infinity Saga.

In Secret Wars, a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder transports Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains to Battleworld, a planet created for one purpose: to let them fight. “I am from beyond! Slay your enemies and all that you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish,” the Beyonder tells all those he kidnapped.

In terms of the heroes, the following characters take part: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Thor, the Wasp, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

There’s a wide assortment of villains too, but two are the most notable for the film: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors; and Doctor Doom, who’s yet to be be cast in the MCU.

Given Secret Wars follows on from The Kang Dynasty, it’s reasonable to suspect the latter film will end on the cliffhanger of everyone being transported to Battleworld just as all hope seems lost for the heroes. Let’s just hope Galactus doesn’t show up, too.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.