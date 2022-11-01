Daredevil Born Again: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again, marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details.

Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them to it first. Daredevil wasn’t just a brilliant introduction of the character for the MCU, it defined superhero TV shows for years to come.

Charlie Cox initially reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before making an appearance in She-Hulk.

In time, fans will get to watch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, so here’s what we know about the show so far, from its release date to trailer, cast, and plot details.

Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Daredevil and Hawkeye…

Marvel Studios, Netflix Charlie Cox played the role of Matt Murdock across three seasons of Daredevil for Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again will release on Disney+ in Spring 2024, as per Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. An exact date hasn’t been announced at the time of writing.

News of the show was first reported by Variety in May, with writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord penning a whole new season of Daredevil for the MCU, coming after the transfer of the show’s rights to Disney in 2020.

Daredevil Born Again: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Daredevil Born Again at the time of writing, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online.

However, you can stream all of Netflix’s Daredevil on Disney+ and catch Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the last two episodes of She-Hulk.

Daredevil Born Again: Who’s in the cast, and is anyone returning from the Netflix show

Charlie Cox is returning for Daredevil Born Again, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Cox and D’onofrio will return for Echo, a spin-off show based on the villain who debuted in Hawkeye. According to their report, Echo will contain a plotline in which Daredevil is searching for fellow Defender hero, Jessica Jones.

Otherwise, the cast of Daredevil Born Again hasn’t been confirmed, so it’s unclear if Elden Hensen will return as Foggy Nelson, nor do we know if Deborah Ann Woll will return as Karen Page.

We’ll update this article upon any casting details.

Kingpin made his way back to the small screen in Hawkeye.

Daredevil Born Again: What will it be about?

The plot of Daredevil Born Again hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

The show, titled Daredevil: Born Again, we’re sure that we’ll see Matt Murdock come face to face with Wilson Fisk once more, as their deadly feud to battle for Hell’s Kitchen continues. It’s also possible that we could see legendary villain Bullseye appear, as Season 3 laid the groundwork for his rise to power.

It is possible that the show may do away with the Netflix canon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cox said “every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock’s journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we’ll get to do that, I don’t know.”

Daredevil Disney Plus: What’s happened in the show so far?

Daredevil Season 1

Netflix’s first season of Daredevil set the foundations for the character. We met his close friend Foggy Nelson, future colleague Karen Page and Matt Murdock’s mentor, Stick. Wilson Fisk is manipulating the gangs of New York, as he attempts to claim Hell’s Kitchen and the city at large for his own. Thankfully, Murdock prevails and is able to send Fisk to prison, for now.

Daredevil Season 2

Season 2 is where things start to get bloody. A crazed vigilante known as The Punisher is taking out the mob, one mafioso at a time. While The Punisher’s ideas of crime-fighting are similar to Daredevil’s, his method of justice is where they clash.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, Daredevil must also contend with a mysterious organization known as The Hand which is connected to Murdock’s old flame, Elektra Natchios.

Daredevil Season 3

After seemingly facing a watery death in The Defenders, Matt Murdock is severely wounded. While he recovers in the shadows of Hell’s Kitchen, Wilson Fisk negotiates a deal with the FBI to protect his true love, Vanessa.

Marvel Studios, Netflix Bullseye’s initial appearance in season three was an all-timer MCU moment.

Eventually, Fisk is freed from prison and begins a campaign to rectify his image to the people of New York. Along his journey, Fisk encounters troubled NYPD officer Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter (aka Bullseye). Murdock must face his demons and truly become the hero Hell’s Kitchen needs to take them both down.

Are you looking forward to Daredevil Born Again? Be sure to keep up with all things Marvel in the meantime, and you can sign up for Disney+ here.