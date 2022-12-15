Euphoria season 3: Release date predictions, cast, plot details & more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

With the HBO smash hit teen drama Euphoria set to be return for season 3, here’s all the details we know so far about the upcoming season and what fans can expect from the third outing of the drama-filled series.

Euphoria’s messy and at times confronting portrayal of teenage life and the complexities of addiction took the world by storm when the first two seasons dropped. The massive success of the show was in large part due to the compelling performances from its lead actors.

In particular, Disney star Zendaya found massive success in the main role of Rue, earning multiple awards – including a Golden Globe – for her portrayal of the troubled teen suffering from a drug addiction.

While the third season of the show is still likely to be a while away, here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from season 3 of Euphoria from release date updates, cast news and plot predictions.

Euphoria season 3 release date: When will the new season arrive?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for season 3 of Euphoria. However, filming schedules and rumors can give us a rough idea of when the third season of the show is likely to drop.

According to Production Weekly, season 3 of Euphoria is set to begin filming in February of 2023, almost exactly a year since the end of season two aired on HBO. With this time frame on the cards, it’s highly likely we won’t be getting any new Euphoria until 2024 or – at the every earliest – end of 2023.

Which of the cast will be returning for Euphoria season 3?

So far, it appears that most of the main cast will be returning for season 3 of Euphoria. While there were rumors circulating that Zendaya would be leaving the show, as far as we know she will be back as Rue for season 3.

However, the one cast member that has been confirmed to be not returning is Barbie Ferreira. Ferreira – who played Kat Hernandez in season one and two of the show – revealed that she would not be coming back to the show in season 3. She made the announcement via Instagram in August of this year, writing out a message to her followers.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

As well as Zendaya, the following actors are all set to return for season 3:

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Jacob Elordi as Nate

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Algee Smith as Chris

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Storm Reid as Gia

Nika King as Leslie

Austin Abrams as Ethan

Colman Domingo as Ali

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Euphoria season 3 plot: What will happen in the third season?

HBO Rue’s struggles in season 2 will hopefully lead to a happy season 3 for the character

The finale of season 2 was a massive cliffhanger, one that was explosive and left many of the pre-existing relationships between the characters shattered or damaged. For Rue, season 3 will likely follow her journey now that she is longer in a relationship with Jules. A with a reconciliation between the two characters a potential focus of the third season.

One of the biggest changes to a character in season 2 was Cassie, marking her decline from her happy-go-lucky attitude into a more obsessed and selfish person. And while the end of season 2 seemed like breaking point for the character, actor Sydney Sweeney has said she hopes to continue exploring the dark side of Cassie in season 3

“There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself,” she told Variety.

“I like playing characters that are complex and have multiple layers. And people wonder if they’re evil or good, and pure or not. I like playing characters that make people think and make me think.

“Cassie, especially in the beginning, I never thought of her as scary. I just think of her as a really fragile, damaged girl.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Euphoria season 3 news.