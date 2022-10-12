Blade MCU: Release date, cast, plot & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Marvel Studios are revamping Blade for a new era in the MCU – from its release date to cast and plot details, here is everything we know about the new Blade movie.

Before gods and titans fell out of the sky, Wesley Snipes suited up as Eric Brooks – aka Blade. Ushering in a darker era of superhero movies, the David S. Goyer-penned feature has remained a favorite among Marvel fans.

Much to the excitement of fans, Marvel Studios is all set to reboot the character for the MCU with a fresh cast and direction. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the MCU Blade film.

Blade MCU release date: When will it be released?

Blade will be released on September 6, 2024, as part of the MCU Phase Six.

It was originally set to release a year earlier, but the departure of director Bassam Tariq has put the project on hold for now.

Blade MCU cast: Who will be in it?

The MCU iteration of Blade was announced at SDCC 2019. So far, the cast contains the following: Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre.

Ali will step into the shoes of Blade himself, portraying a fresh version of the iconic daywalker.

YouTube: Films That Rock Mahershala Ali appeared at San Diego Comic Con in 2019 to surprise fans.

And while director Bassam Tariq had been attached to helm the project, Tariq will be stepping down from the role and instead serve as an Executive Producer. Marvel told the Hollywood Reporter that the decision was “due to continued shifts” in the “production schedule.”

Blade MCU trailer: Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Blade has yet to be released, and given the film has just been delayed to 2024, it’ll be a while before we see any footage.

We’ll update this article upon any trailer releases.

Blade MCU plot: What will it be about?

The plot of the reboot is unknown at this point, but it won’t be the first time we’ve met Ali’s Blade. In the end credits of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Ali depicted Blade off-screen via a voice cameo, speaking with Kit Harrington’s soon-to-be Black Knight.

According to a leak from Geek Vibe Nation, the film will take place across an 80-year span, starting in 1900 and ending in 1980. However, this timeline is yet to be confirmed by Marvel or those working on the project.

We’re expecting to see familiar characters such as Blade’s trusted partner Abraham Whistler or his original mentor, Jamal Afari. Who Blade will face off against is intriguing too, as The Boys star Anthony Starr has been rumored to portray Dracula.

The villain previously appeared in Wesley Snipes’ trilogy, so we’re not sure whether Kevin Feige and his team will want to showcase old ground on the big screen.

Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates on the upcoming Blade MCU film.