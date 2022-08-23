The Sandman Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about The Sandman Season 2, from whether it has a Netflix release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book has seen a torturous journey to the screen. Many have tried to adapt it since the 1990s, veering from “the worst script” the author had ever read, to Joseph Gordon-Levitt being attached to star in a Sandman movie. In other words, it was in development hell.

Not anymore – Netflix has managed to condense The Sandman’s epic scale and deliver a debut season worthy of the source material’s stature in pop culture. Check out our review here.

If you’ve just finished binging all 10 episodes and find yourself searching for answers regarding Season 2, you’re in luck: this is everything we know so far, from release dates to plot details and casting.

Spoilers for The Sandman Season 1 below…

The Sandman Season 2: Is it getting another season?

At the time of writing, The Sandman hasn’t been greenlit by Netflix for Season 2.

The creative team has already begun developing the second season, with David S. Goyer telling Den of Geek: “In some ways, it’s easier because we’ve educated the audience to the basic ideas. We’ve shown how the dreaming life can affect the waking world.

“With that groundwork done, the show can now build on those themes. They’re more like jazz, where you get to plan variations. And we get to stretch our wings a bit more.”

Back in 2019, Gaiman also told the Radio Times: “There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer, and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next.”

In recent tweets though, Gaiman didn’t seem so certain over the fate of The Sandman, due to how much a second season would cost.

In response to a fan who asked why Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit, he wrote: “Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough.”

The Sandman Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

As Season 2 hasn’t been given the go-ahead by Netflix, there’s no official release date at the time of writing.

The show was first announced back in 2019, and its production had to contend with global restrictions before realising on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

So, if the powers that be decide to give The Sandman another season, it’s likely we’ll see it in the tail-end of 2023, if not the first half of 2024.

The Sandman Season 2 cast: Who’s in it, and will there be any new characters?

We can expect the vast majority of The Sandman cast to return for Season 2. This includes:

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, aka Dream, aka The Sandman

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker

Eddie Karanja as Jed Walker

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

Asim Chaudhry as Able

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely we’ll see The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) in Season 2, after he was defeated by The Sandman in the finale after his reign of serial-killer terror in the waking world. Morpheus did say he’d remake him again, but that’ll probably be saved for the third season.

Netflix It’s unlikely we’ll see The Corinthian in Season 2.

Stephen Fry was an understated highlight of the first season, starring as Gilbert, a cane-wielding friend to Rose Walker. It’s later revealed he’s actually Fiddlers Green, and returns to his true form: a luscious, green meadow. So, we likely won’t see him again, either.

As for new characters in The Sandman cast, there’s a few Endless still to come: we’ve not yet seen Destiny, Destruction, or Delirium, nor have we met their parents, Night and Time. There’s also other gods, demons, and angels, such as The Sandman’s own version of Loki and The Presence, the supreme being at the heart of the universe.

The Sandman Season 2 plot: What will happen?

The debut season of The Sandman tied some things up nicely, with Rose and Jed back together again after years apart, and their great-grandmother sacrificing herself as the Vortex to save the world. That said, because Rose gave away her heart, she’s left unable to love in the comics, so we may see that unfold next time.

Trouble is brewing elsewhere, though. Desire promised to “draw blood” in their next efforts against Morpheus, so expect another cruel scheme from them and Despair. The season also ended with Lucifer promising to do “something that will make God absolutely livid and bring Morpheus to his knees.”

There’s also the matter of whether Morpheus will come for Lyta’s child, who was conceived with her dead husband in the dreaming.

The Sandman Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

As Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit yet, there’s no trailer at the time of writing. However, we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

The Sandman Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.