Who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold? A new Batman and Robin movie is coming to the DC universe, but who will play the caped crusader?

After months of uncertainty and speculation, James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled the first 10 projects in their rebooted DC Studios slate.

There’s a lot to consider – a new Superman movie, a Green Lanterns series, a Supergirl film – but many fans will be curious about one project most of all: The Brave and the Bold.

The new movie will revolve around Batman and Robin, as well as other members of the “Bat-family” – so, which actor can we expect to play Batman?

Who will play Batman in The Brave in The Brave and the Bold?

No official casting has been announced for The Brave and the Bold, so we don’t know who will play Batman right now – but we’ll update this space upon any announcement.

This goes for other projects, too – we don’t have any casting details regarding any project, including Superman: Legacy.

Here’s what we do know: Robert Pattinson will return in The Batman Part II, which will take place outside the main continuity of the franchise under the “DC Elseworlds” umbrella, alongside Joker: Folie à Deux.

Pattinson will not be the DC Universe’s Batman. While Michael Keaton will reprise his role in The Flash, described by Gunn as “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”, he isn’t expected to play a larger role in the franchise.

There’s a question mark over Ben Affleck. He made his debut in Batman v Superman, later appearing in Suicide Squad and both versions of Justice League. There are rumors he’ll appear in Aquaman 2, which will take place after the DC reset with The Flash, but these haven’t been confirmed.

As per Comic Book, Gunn described The Brave and the Bold as “the introduction of the DCU’s Batman”, so it’s likely we’ll see a new actor in the role.

“This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life,” he explained.

“He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book’s run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

Safran added: “And this is obviously a feature film, and it’s going to feature other members of the extended ‘Bat-family’, just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long.”

You can find out more about the new DC universe slate here.