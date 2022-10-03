The Marvels: Release date, cast, plot & more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

With Captain Marvel’s next cosmic adventure set to arrive soon, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming The Marvels film.

The sequel to Captain Marvel’s first solo outing is set to arrive in theatres next year. Actor Brie Larson has appeared as Captain Marvel in multiple other projects since her debut, most notably in Avengers: Endgame.

However, Carol Danvers’ next adventure is set to be a cosmic one and will likely expand on the Skrull popularity introduced in the first film as well as deal with the ramifications of the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series.

Without further ado, here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming The Marvels film.

The Marvels: When is the film getting released?

The Marvels is set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023. While the film was originally set to come out a year earlier, the film was then pushed back to February 17, 2023. From there, the film then swapped release dates with Ant Man: Quantumania and is now releasing midway through 2023.

The sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel film was announced back in January 2020. It was then that it was also confirmed that WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell had been hired to pen the script.

Who is set to star in The Marvels?

The Marvels is shaping up to have a fantastic cast of characters at its center. Of course, Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel herself. However, she will be joined alongside Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau who first appeared in WandaVision.

After being affected by Wanda’s powers, Monica Rambeau was teased to have some sort of cosmic abilities. This idea is likely to be explored further in The Marvels. The upcoming film will also introduce Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan into the greater MCU. After winning over the hearts of fans in her Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is set to have a big role in The Marvels.

Other than these confirmed cast members, The Marvels is also likely to reunite Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury with Captain Marvel. However, this is yet to be confirmed by anyone on the set.

The Marvels: Plot and narrative details

Disney Brie Larson is set to return as Captain Marvel.

Not much has been revealed about the narrative of the upcoming The Marvels film. The biggest indication as to what the film will focus on is actually thanks to the final scene of the Ms. Marvel TV series.

At the very final moments of the show, the bangle Kamala Khan wears – and seemingly gets her powers from – begins to glow brightly before she is shot backward into a pile of clothes. Instead of Khan emerging from the pile, it is revealed to be Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers sporting a very confused look on her face when she realizes her surroundings.

With WandaVision teasing that Monica Rambeau is upset that Carol Danvers wasn’t around more to help look over her mother, Maria Rambeau, their relationship is likely to be a source of tension and narrative focus in this sequel.

Does The Marvels have a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for The Marvels. However, be sure to keep checking back in with this page for any updates and news on the film ahead of its release.