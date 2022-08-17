The Boys Season 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about The Boys Season 4, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Think about the state of pop culture in July 2019: we were a few months off the back of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest superhero movie event of all time; Far From Home dropped a whopper of a Spider-Man cliffhanger; and the DCEU was still caught in the Snyder Cut campaign.

Then came the first season of The Boys, a whole new breed of hard-edged, guts-and-lasers television that showed superheroes as egotistic, overzealous maniacs. It was renewed for a second season before its premiere, and as Amazon expected, was an instant smash-hit across the world.

Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength in audience viewership, and Season 3 may be the show’s best installment yet. Fortunately, there’s even more to come.

Amazon Studios MM, Butcher and Hughie are all expected to return for The Boys Season 4

The Boys Season 4 release date: When is it coming out?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official release date, but it’s likely The Boys Season 4 release date will arrive sometime in 2023, perhaps between June and September.

Its renewal was first reported by Deadline on June 10, 2022, a week after Season 3 hit Prime Video. In figures shared by the platform, The Boys’ global viewership has increased 17% from Season 1, and an incredible +234% from Season 2.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said: “From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder – an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season.”

Showrunner Eric Kripke added: “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and The Boys’ fight against Homelander and The Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

In a recent interview with Collider, Karl Urban revealed that production on Season 4 is set to begin in August this year, so we can likely expect it to release sometime in 2023, likely between June and September.

He said: “We’re starting I think August 22, we’re going to be starting Season 4. I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait. It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

The Boys Season 4: Who’s returning, and are there any new characters?

Remember: when it comes to The Boys and deaths, all bets are off. However, with Season 3 complete, there’s a few faces we can expect to return for Season 4, including:

Karl Urban as Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Laz Alonso as MM

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight

Antony Starr as Homelander

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Nathan Mitchell’s Black Noir was killed off in the Season 3 finale, with Homelander ripping his insides out after he didn’t tell him about Soldier Boy. Maeve and Soldier Boy are both presumed dead to the public, when the latter is actually living off the grid with her partner, while the latter is locked away by the government.

Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has been bumped up to a series regular for Season 4. We’ve also got some new additions with Valorie Curry’s Firecracker and Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage – neither of whom have any origins in the comics.

As for any other new characters, this remains unclear at the time of writing, but we will update this space with any casting announcements.

That said, there may already be one addition to the cast: after Ackles’ debut as Soldier Boy, The Boys may be welcoming another Winchester to the mix with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In an interview with E! News, Kripke said: “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking.

“We’re trying to figure out something for Season 4. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing if we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

The Boys Season 4: What will it be about?

With Season 3 having just ended today, we can make certain predictions regarding Season 4, but there’s no official synopsis at the time of writing. We will update this article upon any release of an official synopsis or teases from Kripke and the cast.

From the finale, it appears the tension between Soldier Boy and Homelander won’t escalate into another chapter, instead focusing on Homelander’s efforts to raise Ryan as a possible supervillain, while Butcher and The Boys focus on Victoria Neuman and, inevitably, Homelander.

Amazon Studios Soldier Boy and Homelander faced off in Episode 6, known better as “Herogasm.”

The Boys Season 4: What happened in Season 3?

At the end of Season 2, it was revealed that Neuman was a supe who’d used her powers to explode a whole bunch of heads in Congress. Hughie started off the season working for her, hunting down supes the official way with the embittered help of Butcher, Frenchie and Kimiko.

Notably, the first episode featured the show’s most gruesome moment to date: Termite (essentially the show’s version of Ant-Man) crawls inside his boyfriend’s penis, sneezes, and causes him to burst open, leaving his entrails drooping off the bed onto the floor.

Maeve has been covertly helping Butcher behind Vought’s back and supplies him with temporary Compound V, granting him superpowers; specifically, laser vision and super-strength. She tells him to investigate the death of Soldier Boy and Payback, as it may lead to a weapon which can kill Homelander.

Amazon Studios Soldier Boy might be the supe to beat Homelander.

Upon learning that Neuman is a supe, who also betrays Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and hands control of Vought over to Homelander, Hughie returns to Butcher and the old team gets back together again for a job in Russia. There, they discover Soldier Boy alive and not-so-well, who lets off a massive radioactive blast that renders Kimiko powerless.

Oh, and Hughie takes Compound V and gains the ability to teleport. Starlight strongly disapproves and pleads with him to stop, but Hughie keeps taking it, putting their relationship up in the air for the time being.

Against MM’s wishes – who wants revenge for Soldier Boy killing his grandfather by hurling a car through his apartment – The Boys team up with Soldier Boy to help track down the ex-Payback supes who betrayed him. In exchange, he promises to kill Homelander.

Amazon Studios Homelander and Starlight were forced into a relationship by Vought.

Meanwhile, Homelander has been steadily going off the rails since the first episode. After Stormfront was outed as a Nazi, he starts in the middle of a public relations nightmare, which only spirals when Stormfront kills herself by biting her own tongue off just hours before his birthday special.

However, things take a turn for the better: Homelander uses the airtime of his festivities to go on a far-right rant, which sees his ratings go through the roof. There’s also the matter of Starlight, whose high ratings have led to her being forced into a fake relationship with Homelander, sickeningly dubbed “Homelight.”

Read More: The Boys Episode 6: What happens at Herogasm?

In Episode 6, the show arrived at the hotly-anticipated Herogasm, a weekend-long orgy for superheroes. The NSFW stuff aside, it also becomes the site of one of the greatest superhero fights put to screen: Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie vs. Homelander. Amazingly, Homelander loses, but he manages to make a quick escape.

In Episode 7, Starlight is laying low after targeting Homelander in a livestream, as well as publicly resigning from The Seven. She hesitantly helps Kimiko by getting her Compound V from the tower so she can get her powers back after Soldier Boy’s blast.

While Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie hunt down Mindstorm, we learn more about Black Noir’s past. While serving in the Payback team, he suffered severe beatings and abuse from Soldier Boy, with other supes growing resentful of him.

During a mission in Nicaragua – conveyed to viewers via a cartoon flashback – we also discover that Stan Edgar gave Black Noir the order to kill Soldier Boy to make room for Homelander. During the ensuing brawl, Soldier Boy beat him so savagely that it left half his face melted and his skull burst into bits.

The last minutes pack the strongest punch, though: Soldier Boy calls Homelander and reveals he’s his Dad.

In the finale, Homelander visits Ryan and appeals to his loneliness, promising to always look after him. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy wrestles with his recent revelation, while Butcher tries to convince him to still kill Homelander.

Black Noir returns to Vought Tower and reconciles with Homelander, only for Homelander to rip his insides out soon after upon learning he knew about Soldier Boy all along.

Everyone converges at the tower, where a fight ensues between Butcher and Soldier Boy, after Soldier Boy tries to kill Ryan. This marks a brief alliance between Butcher and Homelander, although the latter supe gets stuck in a brawl with Maeve.

As Soldier Boy is about to let off his biggest radioactive blast, Maeve sacrifices herself and tackles him out the window, engulfing them both in a mushroom cloud as they fall through the air. Both are presumed dead, but Maeve is saved and reunited with her girlfriend, with them both now living off the grid, while Soldier Boy is locked away by Mallory.

Meanwhile, Starlight joins The Boys after Butcher recovers from using temporary V – albeit, he’s informed he has less than a year-and-a-half to live.

As the episode is about to end, Homelander descends upon his supporters and introduces them to Ryan. When a Starlight fan shouts “fascist” at Homelander, he blasts his head off in front of everyone – and he’s met with cheers, putting a chilling smile across Ryan’s face.

