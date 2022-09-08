Deadpool 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be in the works and will round out the live-action trilogy. Whether you’re looking for the release date, trailer, cast, or plot details, here’s all you need to know.

While Marvel fans have She-Hulk to tide over their fourth wall breaking fix for the moment, fans are still eagerly anticipating Ryan Reynolds’ return as the Merc with a mouth himself, Deadpool.

Given that Deadpool 2 released back in 2018, a third film is likely to drop sooner rather than later. Director Shawn Levy is set to direct the film, however, with Disney having now acquired Fox, the initial plan for Deadpool 3 versus what fans eventually get might be very different.

In the lead up to the release of the film, here’s everything you need to know about Deadpool 3.

Fox / Disney Deadpool 3 is coming to cinemas soon.

Contents

There is currently no confirmed release date for Deadpool 3. However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has stated that they do have a release window in mind.

Back in August 2021, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds spoke with Collider about the potential release date for Deadpool 3. While he didn’t give away when fans will get to see the film, he did state that there was a “70% chance” that filming would start some time in 2022.

However no other major updates have been given on the production process for the film and as of writing, Deadpool 3 is still yet to begin filming. With that said, it is likely that the movie will be pushed back even further than what some may be expecting.

Which cast and characters will be featuring in Deadpool 3?

Fox / Disney Deadpool 3 could see the return of the remaining X-Force characters or bring in a brand new supporting cast

It wouldn’t be a Deadpool film without the titular anti-hero himself. As well as reprising his role as Deadpool for the third film, Ryan Reynolds is also actively working on the script. Other than that, no other cast members have confirmed whether or not they will be returning for the film.

Morena Baccarin, who plays Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa in the franchise, has recently said that she has yet to hear anything about the project and has not been contacted about returning. Given her character was brought back to life at the end of Deadpool 2, it is likely that she will return for the third film.

Other potential characters to return are Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz) as well as any of the surviving X-Force members. However, the movie could bring in some new characters – namely some X-Men folks – now that the universes have the potential to be properly connected.

Deadpool 3 plot: What will the film be about?

According to Reynolds, Deadpool 3 could see the character and plot take a completely new direction. The actor has teased that the threequel is “looking to go in a completely different direction”, adding “often they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.”

With time-travel a central part of Deadpool 2, the third film could lean into this element even more and could even use it as a way to effortlessly introduce the character to the greater MCU.

Disney Deadpool is a fan favorite Marvel superhero and would make a welcome MCU addition

And despite Deadpool now forming under the Disney Umbrella, it has been stated multiple times by a variety of Marvel people that Deadpool 3 will retain its R rating and won’t need to dial anything back.

Deadpool 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for the movie?

There is currently no trailer or footage that has been released for the upcoming film. However, check back in here for updates on the film as well as any news about its plot, release, and cast.