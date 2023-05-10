Beetlejuice 2: Release date, cast & everything we know

A sequel to the classic 1980s Beetlejuice film is confirmed to be in the works, so here is everything you need to know about Beetlejuice 2 from its cast, plot, and what new spooky delights it will include.

When many think of iconic gothic-influenced horror films, the original Beetlejuice is usually right at the top of everyone’s list.

The film, which stars Michael Keaton in one of his most notable roles, has managed to hold interest due to its cult classic status, counter-cultural aesthetic, and a somewhat recent musical adaptation that’s been on and off Broadway since 2018.

What’s more, director Tim Burton will be back to direct the sequel, adding extra excitement to its development and the hope that it will be just as scary and whacky as the first film.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know about Beetlejuice 2 ahead of its release.

Contents:

We can now confirm that Beetlejuice 2 is set to release on September 6, 2024.

While this is still over a year and a half away, the confirmed release date does of course add some extra incentive that this film is a priority for director Tim Burton, who directed the original film.

Casting details for Beetlejuice 2: Who will be in the film?

While so far only a select number of cast members have been confirmed, the names that are already attached offer up hope that the sequel will be able to live up to the original.

First and foremost, both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will be reprising their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia respectively. As well as this, Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega has been cast in the film and will play Lydia’s daughter.

The final cast member that has been confirmed is Justin Theroux. However, it is yet to be revealed who Theroux will be playing in the film.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we updated it when more actors sign on to Beetlejuice 2.

Beetlejuice 2 plot details: What will it be about?

At the time of writing, little has been confirmed about the plot of Beetlejuice 2. However, for those who have not seen the original 1980s film for some time, here is a quick recap of what happened in the first Beetlejuice movie.

In the first film, a recently deceased married couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) find themselves frustrated impossibly by the new family that has moved into their house. The family in question is played by Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Ryder (who plays their teenage daughter).

In an effort to get rid of the family, the couple contacts Beetlejuice, an evil and terrifying ghost from the Netherworld, to help them haunt the house’s new inhabitants.

Beetlejuice 2 trailers: Is there a trailer?

There are currently no trailers for Beetlejuice 2. However, given that we now have a release date, expect to see more footage and early images released in the coming months. Be sure to check back in with this section as we update with all the latest clips for you.

Want more TV and movie hubs? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s work below:

