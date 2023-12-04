New photos from the Deadpool 3 set have confirmed X-Men spoilers that go beyond Wolverine’s highly publicized appearance.

Though its release date has already been pushed back numerous times, Marvel fans are still hyped for the studio’s next scheduled release, Deadpool 3.

Links to the world of X-Men were already confirmed back in 2022 when stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took to social media to show that Deadpool would team up with Wolverine in a promo video.

However, new photos from the set have now revealed that the movie may have more links to X-Men than first thought. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Deadpool 3 leaked set photos confirm X-Men spoilers

According to a report from The Mirror, two iconic X-Men characters are set to make their return in Deadpool 3 – Sabretooth and Toad.

In a batch of recently released set photos, Wolverine can be seen taking on Sabretooth in a physical fight, with Deadpool carrying around his severed head.

Sabretooth was first seen in the original X-Men movie and is best known as being Wolverine’s enemy. Though the reason why Sabretooth hates Wolverine so much has differed over time, many Marvel writers – and fans – agree that Sabretooth sees Wolverine as a threat and competition.

The Deadpool 3 preview snaps also show X-Men’s Toad, an enemy of the X-Men and was originally a hunchbacked mutant with superhuman leaping ability.

Details surrounding how Sabretooth and Toad will be included in Deadpool 3 remain unknown.

“Tyler Mane Sabertooth!! Noooo!! Gonna put that man’s healing factor to the ultimate test!!” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the photos, with another adding “I’m still holding out hope for Liev Schreiber’s Sabretooth to pop up.”

“DEADPOOL 3 SET PHOTOS DROPPING AGAIN WE ARE SO BACK they just straight up beheaded Sabretooth,” a third weighed in.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

