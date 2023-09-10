Deadpool 3 director wants Wolverine to be “right” for Hugh Jackman’s last outing

Deadpool 3’s director revealed how he wants to get everything about Wolverine right as it can be for the last time Hugh Jackman plays him.

It’s been a long road, but the third installment featuring everyone’s face merc with a mouth has finally started production.

Deadpool 3, the third entry in the franchise which began in 2016, is set to drop in 2024 and, while not much is known about the plot at this time, fans were privy to the fact that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would play a role in the film thanks to leaked set photos.

The film’s director doesn’t seem too bothered by these leaks, as he has recently discussed how he and his team want to make what could be Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine perfect.

Deadpool 3 wants to give Wolverine an epic send-off

Deadpool 3’s director Shawn Levy recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss his upcoming Netflix series based on the novel All the Light We Cannot See.

During the interview, Levy praised his “army of the nerdiest nerds” who helped him bring Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue comic book accurate suit to life.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” Levy said.

Levy went to explain that he and his team went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to make sure the suit was correct and then heaped more praise on the “nerds” who helped him along the way.

The director also touched on how Jackman’s Wolverine’s photos got leaked by revealing that Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, wanted “[the] movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage,” which lead to them to shooting a large chunk of the movie on location, which is how the pictures got leaked.

Levy was grateful that the “global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all’s well that ends well.”

