Ryan Reynolds posts Deadpool 3 “leaks” with Predator & Mickey Mouse

Ryan Reynolds is trying to disrupt the search for Deadpool 3 leaks by uploading his own “leaked” set photos featuring Mickey Mouse and the Predator.

After a hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production for Deadpool 3 has resumed in full. The public has already seen more than intended, though, thanks to leaked set photos that are making the rounds online.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds addressed the leaks in a social media post, calling the matter a “difficult situation for everyone.”

However, in true Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actor has managed to flip the spoiled surprises on their head in a fun way. He even managed to get a certain famous mouse involved.

Deadpool 3 leaks from Ryan Reynolds feature surprising cameos

In an attempt to “screw up the search results” for Deadpool spoilers, Reynolds has shared a few set photos on Twitter. He started a thread featuring five different images, each one boasting a hashtag like “Deadpool Scoop” or “Deadpool Leaks.”

Funnily, enough, the pictures of Deadpool and Wolverine also include some rather surprising faces. One such shot shows the two conversing with the Predator. In another, Mickey Mouse cheers them on from the side.

The thread’s final image in the thread seems to depict Steve Urkel dancing in the background as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine passes by unperturbed.

Because of the generally low quality of the photos, some of these photoshop jobs don’t look half-bad. But Reynolds has made his point loud and clear – the Deadpool 3 leaks shouldn’t ruin whatever surprises await moviegoers once the film finally hits theaters.

Should all go according to plan, the wait won’t last for too much longer. As of writing, Deadpool 3 is slated to land in theaters next summer on July 26, 2024.