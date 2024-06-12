First Deadpool 3 Wolverine figure finally reveals the costume fans have wanted for 20 years

Hot Toys has given fans a look at what may be the final form of Deadpool 3’s Wolverine costume, and it’s simply perfection.

High-end collectibles maker Hot Toys has been making stunning 1/6-scale figures of multiple franchises, including the MCU, Star Wars, and DC Comics, for years now.

Hot Toys has now revealed the first new Deadpool 3 collectible, a 1/6-scale figure of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in his new costume. But fans were quick to notice a quirk about the figure that separates it from what we’ve seen before.

Hot Toys’ Wolverine is the first Deadpool & Wolverine figure to be officially announced, and it features the looks we’ve already seen in trailers, with the sleeves and traditional shoulder armor, as well as with the ripped-off sleeves.

Article continues after ad

But there’s a third look we haven’t seen before: with the sleeves ripped off but still retaining the shoulder armor, making it a truly comics-accurate yellow Wolverine suit.

Article continues after ad

Eager fans have been waiting to see if there will be a version of the costume that matches this look, and naturally, they’re losing their minds in the comments on Hot Toys’ Instagram post.

“SLEEVELESS + SHOULDER PADS COMBO LFG!!!!!” one user shouted in excitement.

“WE WON GOD IS GOOD FINALLY AN ACCURATE LIVE ACTION WOLVERINE LOOK,” another replied.

“Shoulder pads is a W,” one fan added, with another saying, “The shoulder pads do so much.”

Article continues after ad

Other fans commend the figure’s incredible photo-real detail, in particular its likeness to Jackman. One fan called it “the single best Hot Toys release of all time.”

As usual, the new Hot Toys Wolverine figure will have two iterations. The Standard version will include a masked head sculpt with interchangeable lower faces for different expressions, as well as multiple hands with attachable claws.

The figure will also include a Deluxe version, which will have the alternate unmasked head sculpt, interchangeable sleeved arms, and battle-damaged body armor.

Article continues after ad

There’s no word on when Hot Toys will release the figure, but it’s sure to be the first of many.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters on July 26. Until then, check out the explicit Deadpool & Wolverine PSA or read about all the records the movie is breaking.