Purported Deadpool 3 promotional artwork of Wolverine’s mask just surfaced online, and it’s making fans very happy.

Despite portraying Wolverine nine times and counting, Hugh Jackman has yet to don the mutant hero’s comic book cowl on the big screen.

The closest he’s come is a deleted scene in 2013’s The Wolverine. Here, Wolverine receives an outfit (including a mask) modeled on one of his comics suits, however, he never wears it.

But after photos of Jackman in a comics-accurate bodysuit on the Deadpool 3 set surfaced online in July 2023, it sparked speculation he’ll finally sport Wolvie’s iconic headgear.

Wolverine’s “leaked” cowl in Deadpool 3 is “perfect”

These rumors only intensified after online scooper Can We Get Some Toast circulated authentic-looking Deadpool 3 promotional artwork of Wolverine’s cowl.

The cowl’s design is virtually identical to the clawed Canuck’s yellow-and-black face covering in the comics. It even includes a staple of the superhero genre: opaque white eye slits. Indeed, the only real deviations are the seams on its cloth components and stylized grooves on its sturdier-looking wings.

Can We Get Some Toast also hinted that Jackman’s sleeves will get ripped off in Deadpool 3. If true, the mask and sleeveless bodysuit would combine for the most faithful recreation of Wolverine’s comics look ever committed to the screen.

Unsurprisingly, the Marvel fanbase’s response to the mask artwork was largely positive. “Oh sh*t it looksssss perrrrfeeeecct,” wrote one X user. “It’s f**king beautiful!!!!” echoed another. “Oh damn looks awesome,” chimed in a third.

Despite the fervor surrounding this alleged leak, it’s worth noting that Can We Get Some Toast’s scoops aren’t always accurate. So, until Marvel Studios releases an official image of Jackman wearing Wolverine’s cowl, you should take its inclusion in Deadpool 3 with a grain of salt.

Deadpool 3’s major X-Men connections leak online

In the event the Wolverine mask is legit, it means that Marvel Studios has failed to keep a lid on yet another major Deadpool 3 spoiler. Unauthorized behind-the-scenes snaps have already spoiled Jackman’s costume, as well as the return of X-Men villains Sabretooth and Toad.

Other unofficial pics currently doing the rounds have seemingly revealed ties between Deadpool 3 and Captain America: The First Avenger and Moon Knight. Leading man Ryan Reynolds has even poked fun at Deadpool 3’s many leaks, sharing faux-spoiler images featuring the Predator and Mickey Mouse.

For all the latest Deadpool 3 news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.