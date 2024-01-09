First Deadpool 3 teaser may be coming very soon

Get your chimichangas ready, because the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3 is rumored to be dropping next month.

It’s been nearly five years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all of its superhero assets. Slowly but surely, plans have formed for their introduction in the MCU: X-Men teases have dripped into projects since Ms Marvel, Beast returned in The Marvels, and the Fantastic Four movie will arrive next year.

However, they all pale in comparison to the hype for Deadpool 3, the long-awaited R-rated debut of the Merc with the Mouth in the franchise. The threequel will see Wade (Ryan Reynolds) finally teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)… presumably after they nearly kill each other.

We’ve had a few teases, like Dogpool and other leaked cameos and plot points, but we could be getting our first proper look at the film in just over a month.

Deadpool 3 teaser trailer may be here soon

The first teaser for Deadpool 3 is rumored to drop during the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

This comes from @Cryptic4KQual, a reputable source when it comes to details regarding trailers and runtimes. In response to a follower asking what they’d heard about the Super Bowl, they replied: “There are some things floating around rn. Deadpool 3 being no.1 and which I also think might be true, but still play it safe and wait for me to say when one is being prepared or ready. Other rumors: Despicable Me 4, Ghostbusters [Frozen Empire], [A Quiet Place: Day One].”

More recently, they also posted: “Can confirm a trailer for A Quiet Place Day One is being prepared. That’s one trailer out of the 4 rumors we know for sure is coming now and maybe there’s more. Please do remember as of now the rest are still just ‘rumors’ and could come earlier or later.”

The movie was originally set for a May release, but it got a short delay to July after strike action halted production. In an interview with TheWrap last October, director Shawn Levy said: “We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Filming has since resumed, so it wouldn’t be unrealistic for some sort of teaser to be ready in time for February. Reynolds also accepted his Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham as Deadpool, which could be an early sign that the movie’s marketing is about to begin.

Deadpool 3 hits cinemas on July 26, 2024. Find out more here.