Sebastian Stan has already had some pretty transformative roles in his career – such as Pam & Tommy and Fresh – and is now set to take on former US president Donald Trump in exclusive new snaps.

Instead of focusing on his time in office, Stan is portraying a younger version of Trump for an upcoming movie titled The Apprentice.

Named after the synonymous reality TV show, production on the film has started as of this week, with key casting only being announced over the previous few days.

While not much is known about The Apprentice publicly, first-look images of Sebastian Stan in the role of Donald Trump have now appeared online – and fans are shocked.

First look at Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump shocks fans

PageSix.com has exclusively revealed first-look images of Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in upcoming movie The Apprentice, leaving fans shocked.

The photos show Stan’s Trump sat on a bench morosely eating a sandwich, with no other actors to be seen – or indicators of potential storylines.

“Some actors should just stay beautiful. Sebastian Stan should not have let them do this to him,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the photos.

“I… I… I’m speechless…” added another, with a third commenting “I am magically cured of my decade-long infatuation with this cretin.”

The Apprentice is most likely to follow the rise of Donald Trump as a business tycoon, becoming synonymous with the Trump Towers in New York City.

According to a report from Deadline, the movie is “billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn.

“It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

“Will Sebastian Stan continue starring in biopics until he finally clinches an Emmy?” one user commented, while another added “He actually looks like a young Donald Trump. He is also an amazing actor.”

