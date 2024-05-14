Upcoming LEGO The Lord of the Rings Eye of Sauron set leaked before reveal

The LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr set has been leaked before its official reveal. Here’s what we know so far.

Bar the trio of The Lord of the Rings-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets you can currently buy (the LEGO BrickHeadz Legolas & Gimli kit will be released on June 1, 2024), at the moment, there’s only one LEGO model paying tribute to Middle-earth using LEGO bricks.

This comes in the shape of the spectacular LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set. Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this kit is undoubtedly one of the best LEGO Icons sets available, with its extensive number of bricks clicking together to create an extremely detailed recreation of the iconic location from The Lord of the Rings.

However, thanks to Clay_Bricks, a moderator on Reddit channel LegoLeak, we can confirm that this magnificent piece of kit will soon be joined by a new LEGO Icons set based on another legendary The Lord of the Rings setting — a brick-built version of Barad-Dûr, or the infamous Eye of Sauron. Here’s what we know so far about this kit.

When will the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr be released?

According to Clay_Bricks, the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr is penned to be officially released on June 1, 2024. When launched, the kit will be priced at $459.99, making it $40 less expensive than the 6167-piece Rivendell-based model.

Designed for The Lord of the Rings enthusiasts aged 18 and up, this upcoming set comprises 5471 pieces, each of which clicks together to assemble an accurate LEGO model of Sauron’s fortress in Mordor.

The leaked images of the set reveal various authentic exterior and interior design details of the four-level build, which stands an impressive 32.5 inches tall and 17.5 inches wide.

A neat addition, the LEGO-reimagined Eye of Sauron incorporates a LEGO Light brick, allowing you to recreate, along with the vibrant orange pieces of which it is made, the firey rim of the ever-watchful eye of Middle Earth’s most fearsome foes.

The set will include a great selection of minifigures and accessories. The former includes Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Sauron, Gollum, a duo of Brown Orcs, and a couple of Green Orcs. A Nazgul is also present.