TV & Movies

Young Sheldon hasn’t shown the worst reaction to George’s death yet

Cameron Frew
Georgie and Missy in the Young Sheldon finale, and George CooperCBS

Young Sheldon fans are still trying to recover from George’s death in the penultimate episode of Season 7 — but the worst reaction may be yet to come in the finale.

Fate caught up with Sheldon’s dad in Season 7 Episode 12, and it was brutally uneventful: he woke up, said goodbye to everyone in the kitchen, left for work… and never made it home.

In the closing moments, Coach Wayne and Principal Tom arrive at the door to tell Mary that George had a fatal heart attack. Meemaw and Missy instantly break down, while Sheldon quietly takes a seat and tries to process the news.

However, just seconds before, Georgie left to help Mandy with the baby. George and Georgie’s bond has been a major emotional throughline in Young Sheldon, and fans aren’t looking forward to seeing his (inevitably distraught) reaction to his father’s passing.

George and Georgie in Young SheldonCBS

“The fact we haven’t even seen Georgie’s reaction to his father’s death yet. It’s gonna hurt,” one user tweeted. “Yeah, I’m not looking forward to the finale at all. We know everyone else’s reactions, but Georgie and Mandy aren’t even back in the room yet. No one has even dealt with it yet,” another wrote.

“I was IN TEARS seeing how Missy, Mary, Connie, and Sheldon reacted I need to know how Georgie reacted IMMEDIATELY,” a third posted. “I want to see how Georgie would react. He is going to step up and be the pillar to his family from now on,” a fourth predicted.

While Georgie will be upset, he’ll likely keep a brave face for the rest of the family. In Season 11 Episode 23 of The Big Bang Theory, Georgie reveals he resents Sheldon for never thanking him for looking after their mom and Missy after George’s death. Sheldon had never been told how hard it was for everyone, because they all wanted to protect him — Georgie included, so expect the first signs of him growing up even more in the finale.

Before the last episode, catch up with our Young Sheldon cast & characters guide, our rundown of the Young Sheldon Season 7 release schedule, and other new TV shows to stream this month.

Related Topics

young sheldon

About The Author

Cameron Frew

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, and Oscars enthusiast. He loves Invincible, but he's also a fan of The Boys, the MCU, The Chosen, and much more. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

keep reading
The Cooper family in Young Sheldon
TV & Movies
Young Sheldon star admits beloved role may be their “last rodeo”
Cameron Frew
George on the phone in Young Sheldon
TV & Movies
Young Sheldon fans can still hear George’s voice by calling this phone number
Cameron Frew
George in Young Sheldon
TV & Movies
Will George be in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale?
Jasmine Valentine
George and Sheldon at Caltech in Young Sheldon
TV & Movies
Young Sheldon: George got one key thing right before his death
Jasmine Valentine

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.