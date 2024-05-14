Young Sheldon hasn’t shown the worst reaction to George’s death yet

Young Sheldon fans are still trying to recover from George’s death in the penultimate episode of Season 7 — but the worst reaction may be yet to come in the finale.

Fate caught up with Sheldon’s dad in Season 7 Episode 12, and it was brutally uneventful: he woke up, said goodbye to everyone in the kitchen, left for work… and never made it home.

In the closing moments, Coach Wayne and Principal Tom arrive at the door to tell Mary that George had a fatal heart attack. Meemaw and Missy instantly break down, while Sheldon quietly takes a seat and tries to process the news.

Article continues after ad

However, just seconds before, Georgie left to help Mandy with the baby. George and Georgie’s bond has been a major emotional throughline in Young Sheldon, and fans aren’t looking forward to seeing his (inevitably distraught) reaction to his father’s passing.

CBS

“The fact we haven’t even seen Georgie’s reaction to his father’s death yet. It’s gonna hurt,” one user tweeted. “Yeah, I’m not looking forward to the finale at all. We know everyone else’s reactions, but Georgie and Mandy aren’t even back in the room yet. No one has even dealt with it yet,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I was IN TEARS seeing how Missy, Mary, Connie, and Sheldon reacted I need to know how Georgie reacted IMMEDIATELY,” a third posted. “I want to see how Georgie would react. He is going to step up and be the pillar to his family from now on,” a fourth predicted.

While Georgie will be upset, he’ll likely keep a brave face for the rest of the family. In Season 11 Episode 23 of The Big Bang Theory, Georgie reveals he resents Sheldon for never thanking him for looking after their mom and Missy after George’s death. Sheldon had never been told how hard it was for everyone, because they all wanted to protect him — Georgie included, so expect the first signs of him growing up even more in the finale.

Article continues after ad

Before the last episode, catch up with our Young Sheldon cast & characters guide, our rundown of the Young Sheldon Season 7 release schedule, and other new TV shows to stream this month.