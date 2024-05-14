Young Sheldon star admits beloved role may be their “last rodeo”

Young Sheldon will come to an end with its Season 7 finale – and for one star, they think it’ll be their “last rodeo” before retirement.

After the trauma of George’s death, the Big Big Bang Theory prequel will wrap up this week with Episode 13, expected to show Sheldon’s father’s funeral and (in one way or another) set up his life at Caltech.

While it’s not the end for all of the characters, with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage set to premiere later this year on CBS, one of its stars thinks the finale might be her curtain call: Annie Potts, who plays Meemaw.

Potts has been part of Young Sheldon since the first episode in 2017, and while it’s not been confirmed if she’ll return in the spinoff, she told The Talk that Meemaw could be her final role.

“I mean, I love the cast. Wonderful character to play. But hey, I’m old, this could be my last rodeo. I mean, I thought about that though, panicked me a little bit. These things are hard to come by, I’ve had a couple, but they were all tough, so yeah,” she said.

Potts was then asked if she’ll reprise her role in the next series. “We don’t really know yet. You never know,” she replied.

The actress hasn’t minced her words since it was revealed that Young Sheldon would end with Season 7. Speaking to Variety, she said she felt “ambushed” when she found out.

“This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked. I mean, the number one show on network TV, number one on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move,” she argued.

“Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.”

Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon, agreed. “I totally get what Annie means. It’s also just hard in a really weird way that I can only really see if I step back and try and take a global view, which is hard. I mean, I’m not going to get to see Annie Potts every day. This is a real loss for me. More than anyone. I definitely think we could have done a lot more,” he said.

Before the finale, you can find out more about the Young Sheldon cast and the Young Sheldon filming locations. If you're new to the series, we have an article explaining how to watch Young Sheldon and the Young Sheldon season 7 release schedule.