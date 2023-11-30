One of the biggest names in the MCU right now will portray Donald Trump in an upcoming biopic.

Trump rose to fame as a real estate tycoon in the 1980s. His notoriety continued to grow as he entered other industries, and he even made a brief cameo as himself in the first Home Alone sequel.

Trump subsequently reached new levels of celebrity as the host of the hit reality TV series The Apprentice in 2023. Modeled on the British show of the same name, The Apprentice pitted contestants against each other for a shot at a job working for Trump.

The mogul-turned-media-personality later parleyed his popularity into a polarizing term as US President from 2017 to 2021. He’s currently gearing up for another tilt at the White House in 2024.

MCU star to play young Donald Trump in The Apprentice

That said, little of the above will be covered in The Apprentice – Ali Abbasi’s new film starring Sebastian Stan as the young Trump. According to Deadline, The Apprentice “will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn.”

Deadline adds that other Apprentice cast members include Succession’s Jeremy Strong and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Maria Bakalova. Strong will reportedly play Cohn, while sources claim that Bakalova is locked in as Trump’s first wife, Ivana. No other stars are currently attached to the project, which kicked off production in late November.

It’s worth noting that Variety lists The Apprentice’s title as “The Student.” But considering Deadline broke the story, the consensus among media outlets is that the former moniker is correct.

Suiting up as the young Trump is the latest in a string of high-profile roles for Sebastian Stan. Aside from portraying Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the MCU franchise, he’s delivered well-received turns in Pam & Tommy and Dumb Money.

Stan will next appear on the big screen in psychological thriller A Different Man. After that, he’ll reprise the Bucky role in team-up movie Thunderbolts, slated for release in July 2025.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.