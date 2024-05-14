Richard Gadd won’t “ever comment again” on real Baby Reindeer characters

Richard Gadd has once again addressed speculation into the real-life identities of his Baby Reindeer characters, and it’s a situation he doesn’t think he’ll “ever comment on” again.

Gadd spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his newfound fame, the inspirations behind Baby Reindeer, and his career. Talks also turned to Fiona Harvey, the 58-year-old law graduate who’s accused of being the real Martha (played by Jessica Gunning).

Although the interview was conducted prior to Harvey’s appearance on Piers Morgan’s chat show Uncensored last week, Gadd was asked how closely he’s followed what she’s said on social media.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t confirm or deny anything relating to the real life people who the characters are based on in the show,” Gadd replied.

Netflix Baby Reindeer’s sparked a hunt to find the “real Martha”

“I know for every single part, there’s been about five or six people who have been sort of named as each part, even all the way down to the pub manager.

Article continues after ad

“The internet’s always going to do its thing. I can’t really comment on that. There was a video the other day someone had sent me of someone claiming to be Teri (Nava Mau). I’d never met them before in my life.

Article continues after ad

“The internet just does this thing and I just have to let it do its thing. And that’s that.”

When pressed about how he responds to situations like this, the Baby Reindeer creator said he “doesn’t agree with the sleuth thing.”

“I’ve put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art,” he added.

“I’m called Donny Dunn. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it’s based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let’s enjoy the world that I’ve created. If I wanted the real life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it. I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”

The creator and star of the hit Netflix series has been vocal about the fact that he never wanted fans to find and expose the real identities of the characters, previously stating, “That’s not the point of our show.”

Gadd’s post also said those accusing British director Sean Foley of being the real Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill) are wrong.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@mrrichardgadd Gadd previously asked fans to stop speculating

“People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” he wrote.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be.”

For more on the Netflix series, here’s the Baby Reindeer ending explained, as well as TV shows and movies to watch next and the best series of 2024 so far.