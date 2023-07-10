Napoleon: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

A new Napoleon trailer released today, so here’s everything we know about the Ridley Scott movie, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Director Ridley Scott is known for his historical epics, thanks to movies like The Duellists, 1492, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and most recently The Last Duel.

Scott has also had success with biopics and character pieces like American Gangster, Body of Lies, and House of Gucci.

For his next film, he’s combining both genres, with Napoleon a biopic and a historical epic. Here’s everything we know about the movie, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Article continues after ad

Napoleon will play exclusively in theaters from November 22, 2023. The movie will then stream on Apple TV at a later date.

Napoleon clocks in at a whopping 157 minutes. That’s according to a post on the South Korean rating board’s website.

Napoleon trailer

A new trailer for Napoleon was released online today (July 10, 2023) and can be viewed below:

Ridley Scott directs the film with a script by David Scarpa, who he previously collaborated with on All the Money in the World.

Article continues after ad

“Napoleon is a man I’ve always been fascinated by,” Scott said in a statement at the start of production. “He came out of nowhere to rule everything – but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her, and destroyed himself in the process.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Napoleon cast: Who’s in it?

The following are the main members of the Napoleon cast, including the actors and the characters they play:

Article continues after ad

Joaquin Phoenix: Napoleon Bonaparte

Vanessa Kirby: Josephine

Tahar Rahim: Paul Barras

Ludivine Sagnier: Theresa Cabbarus

Ben Miles: Caulaincourt

Matthew Needham: Lucien Bonaparte

Phil Cornwell: Sansom ‘The Bourreau’

Youssef Kerkour: Marshal Davout

Mark Bonnar: Jean-Andoche junot

Napoleon plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

“Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Article continues after ad

Napoleon hits screens in November. You can check out some of our other TV & Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2