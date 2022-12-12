Joker 2: Arthur Fleck returns in grimy first look at sequel

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Joker 2 is set to premiere in 2024, but we’ve managed to get a first look at the return of the tragic, laughing villain just this week.

Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t set to arrive until 2024, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t hyped for it. The first Joker movie was met with much acclaim – and some controversy – but no one could deny that it was certainly a fascinating moment in film.

Now that the sequel is on the way – staring Lady Gaga as Harkey Quinn no less – fans are finding it hard to wait two years until we get to see the finished film.

Article continues after ad

But we’ve recently been given a little taste, in the form of a first look at the Joker himself, Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck.

Arthur Fleck revealed in Joker 2 first look

Director Todd Phillips, who helmed the first film, has shared a grimy first-look image of the upcoming sequel, which is a photo of Joaquin Phoenix in action as the Joker.

Phillips shared the photo on his Instagram page, which depicts Arthur Fleck looking serious as he receives a shave from an unknown figure. Likely someone who runs the facility that Arthur is being kept in, Arkham Asylum.

Phillips also placed the caption, “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” with the photo. And soon enough, the image was everywhere.

Article continues after ad

We don’t know much about the film – or how much of it will be transformed by the Joker’s perspective – but there’s still plenty of talk about Joker alongside this first peek, including a rumor that Zazie Beetz will return as “girlfriend” Sophie Dumond.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other stars include Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2) and Jacob Lofland (The Maze Runner). Lofland is said to be playing a fellow inmate of Arkham Asylum, but Gleeson’s role is currently unknown.

And of course, we’re all very excited to see Lady Gaga star as the iconic villain Harley Quinn, especially since the film is apparently going to be a musical. Needless to say that when the teaser video dropped a few months ago everyone went wild, and that is only going to be heightened by this new look at the Joker.

Article continues after ad

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

Joker is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.