Marvel unveils huge change to MCU’s canon timeline

Hold onto your hats, Marvel fans – the MCU timeline has once again expanded thanks to six ‘outside’ shows now officially being canon.

As the years roll by, more and more Marvel projects seem to pile up, with 2024 kicking off with the recently released Echo before moving on to Madame Web (which is part of Sony’s separate-ish universe) and Deadpool 3.

However, many fans will argue that certain Marvel projects have continued to be overlooked – including those that have never been incorporated into the Disney-streamlined version of the franchise.

As if by magic, Marvel has now made a huge change to its canon timeline – and fans are divided.

These six Marvel shows are now officially canon

Six Marvel shows – Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders – are now all officially classed as canon to the MCU.

The six shows were initially released on Netflix between 2015-2019, but have only just been incorporated into the existing MCU timeline order over on Disney Plus.

Shows such as Jessica Jones and Daredevil received impeccable ratings for their first seasons, while others like Iron Fist quickly went away without much fanfare.

With Daredevil officially returning to screens – as well as ties being set up for future installments in Echo – it might seem like an expected move, but it’s certainly still one that has caused much fan discussion.

“Been waiting for this moment forever, ever since that Avengers reference in Daredevil Season 1. I need that Iron Fist and Luke Cage heroes for hire Disney+ show more than ever now,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “After canceling them, they’re finally putting the shows into the MCU,” added another.

“This is a game-changer! The Marvel Netflix shows had their own unique vibe,” a third weighed in.

However, for some fans, adding the shows to the MCU timeline raises more questions than answers.

“Then I’m going to need a damn good answer about why Foggy and Karen aren’t in the new show. (Unless the revamp has added them),” one user complained, while another stated “Agents of Shield fans rn.”

“I’m so happy about this – but Kevin [Fiege] really has a personal vendetta against Agents of Shield doesn’t he,” a third user summed up.

