Nicolas Cage will play live-action Spider-Man in new TV series

Does the wind smell like rain? Nicolas Cage is officially returning as Spider-Man in Noir, a new TV series coming to Prime Video — and it’ll be in live-action.

Cage debuted as the black-and-white wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (not only one of the best Spider-Man movies, but one of the best superhero movies ever made), joining Miles Morales and his multiversal squad of web-heads as they took on Kingpin.

He briefly appeared at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, hinting he’ll join Spider-Gwen and co. for the third and final chapter. Whether or not that’ll happen remains to be seen, but we know one thing: he’s making the leap to live-action for his own Noir TV show.

As per Variety, the series has been green-lit by Amazon with Cage confirmed to portray Spider-Man — although it’s unclear how much web-swinging we’ll see.

According to the official logline, it will follow “an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” So, it’d be fair to say this version of Spidey is probably a bit past his prime.

The series comes from Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, with Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal serving as executive producers.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at. Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.

“Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”

Noir doesn’t have a release date right now. In the meantime, find out everything we know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man 4, and check out other new movies to stream this month.