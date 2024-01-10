Marvel’s Echo debuts to surprising Rotten Tomatoes score

MCU miniseries Echo just landed an unexpected Rotten Tomatoes score after dropping all five of its episodes on Disney+.

As its name suggests, Echo charts the exploits of anti-hero Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), after the events of 2021’s Hawkeye.

Unlike that show, Echo takes place in Maya’s hometown in Oklahoma. Maya flees here from her adoptive uncle, crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), following their falling out in Hawkeye.

Despite this solid premise, Echo’s pre-release buzz was mixed, even negative – so much so that few could’ve predicted the show’s day one Rotten Tomatoes score.

Marvel’s Echo debuts to Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score

As of writing, Echo’s Rotten Tomatoes critic score sits at 64% (based on 22 reviews). The Hawkeye spinoff’s audience score is an even more respectable 77% (based on 250 ratings). Collectively, this is a decidedly warmer reception than many fans and pundits likely expected.

In terms of the reviews themselves, Inverse‘s Dais Johnston declared Echo “the antidote to Marvel malaise.” “The series brings the franchise into a new future by calling back to a brutal, neck-snapping era of TV that makes Echo feel like it’s lifted straight from the early 2000s,” she added.

Collider‘s Chase Hutchinson was similarly impressed: “When built around the more natural little details that remain free from the trappings of the shambling MCU, Echo leaps into action. Given that the rest of the franchise feels like dead weight, what this series achieves is made that much more promising.”

The Verge‘s Charles Pulliam-Moore agreed, singling out Echo’s grittier tone for particular praise: “While there’s been some concern about what a more graphic Marvel might look like following Daredevil’s brief appearance on She-Hulk, Echo feels like a solid sign that the studio knows precisely what it’s doing here.”

Conversely, The Daily Beast‘s Nick Schager wasn’t won over. According to Schager, Echo is a “third-rate snoozer that further waters down the once-mighty Marvel brand.” Flick Fan Nation‘s Austin Burke concurred, criticizing Echo’s “unfocused” story and “choppy” editing.”

Echo sets the stage for Daredevil: Born Again

Time will tell whether Echo’s Rotten Tomatoes score translates to strong viewership figures, however, Marvel Studios has another ace up its sleeve: Daredevil: Born Again. Echo has strong ties to this hotly anticipated Disney+ series, thanks to the presence of Kingpin and his nemesis, Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

What’s more, Echo’s post-credits scene seemingly leads directly into Daredevil: Born Again’s story. As word of this scene spreads, Daredevil diehards will likely flock to the series (or its final episode, at least)

For more Echo news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.