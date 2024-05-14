GamingTV & Movies

X-Men ’97 isn’t Disney Plus’ most-watched Marvel show this year

Brianna Reeves
x-men '97 marvelWalt Disney Co.

According to newly released data, the critically acclaimed X-Men ’97 isn’t this year’s most-watched Marvel TV series.

Disney Plus’ 2024 slate of new TV shows includes several Marvel series, two of which have already hit the platform. Echo’s five-episode miniseries premiered in January, followed by the debut of X-Men ’97 in late March.

While X-Men ’97’s 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating makes it nothing short of a critical tour de force, especially compared to Echo’s mixed reception, streaming viewership data shows one has attracted more eyes than the other.

Luminate streaming data (via Variety) revealed Echo as Disney Plus’ most-watched Marvel show in 2024, thus far. Based on Luminate’s findings, Echo accounts for 11.8 percent of Disney’s original series viewership.

X-Men ’97 is the second-most watched Marvel show, so far, attracting 6.8 percent of total viewers. Notably, this data was compiled for the period between December 29, 2023 and May 10, 2024.

In terms of Disney Plus’ original programming overall, 2023’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 sits atop the charts, with 23.3 percent of viewers tuning in. The Percy Jackson show performed so well that Disney has already greenlit a second season.

x-men '97 marvelLuminate (via Variety)

Since 2024 isn’t even halfway over, each show may have different viewership rankings by this year’s end. After all, X-Men ’97 still has to air its Season 1 finale, which premieres on Wednesday, May 15. It, too, already has a sophomore effort in the works.

Marvel has at least three more television shows set to roll out this year, as well. The Agatha miniseries, Eyes of Wakanda, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are all slated for a 2024 release, though none have a firm air date as of this writing.

