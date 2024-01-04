Daredevil & Echo fight is a “cold-blooded” six-minute one-take

Echo director Sydney Freeland just teased the upcoming MCU show’s done-in-one Daredevil-centric fight scene.

Echo charts the exploits of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) following the events of 2021 Disney+ show Hawkeye. Unlike that series, Echo takes place in Maya’s hometown, Oklahoma, and not New York City.

It’s not just the scenery getting a shake-up in Echo’s five-episode run, either. The show will pit Maya against a new opponent: Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Footage from the pair’s big showdown recently surfaced online, and now, Sydney Freeland has offered additional details about the eagerly awaited dust-up.

Daredevil & Echo fight is a six-minute one-take

Freeland discussed the Echo/Daredevil clash in an interview with TV Insider, without directly referencing the Man Without Fear’s involvement. Notably, she revealed the brawl was filmed in one take to capture how Echo’s character develops with every punch she throws.

“It’s one shot, it’s six minutes long, and story dictates everything,” Freeland said. “Maya Lopez [enters] that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer. And it was important for me that the audience is able to see that transformation happen in real-time.”

In the same interview, the director also addressed Echo’s inclusion of MCU heavyweights like Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin. According to Freeland, these familiar faces will reward longtime Marvel devotees, without confusing more casual fans of the franchise.

“There are a number of cameos in our series, and fans of the MCU will see characters from other films and shows that they recognize,” she explained. “But at the same time, you don’t have to have done your homework coming into this. People who aren’t familiar with the MCU can still come in and watch this.”

MCU fans are split on Echo’s most anticipated action scene

While Freeland’s comments suggest Daredevil’s involvement in Echo will deliver, some fans aren’t convinced Matt Murdock’s return will live up to the hype. These concerns surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) after the Echo/Daredevil fight leaked online.

A recurring theme among the action scene’s detractors was the supposed low quality of its choreography, which at least one naysayer branded “horrible.” That said, Echo’s superhero fisticuffs also won over plenty of fans, one of whom praised Freeland for avoiding “shaky cam or cuts.”

All five episodes of Echo premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. For all the latest Echo content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.