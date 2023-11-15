The new Madame Web trailer features a character dressed like Spider-Man – is this guy the genuine article, or someone else entirely?

This question is answered in the trailer itself, but you’d be forgiven for missing it just the same. Our first sneak peek at Madame Web is intentionally disorienting, in a tip of the hat to protagonist Cassandra Webb’s (Dakota Johnson) trippy clairvoyant abilities.

The same goes for the Madame Web trailer’s other big reveal: Sydney Sweeney’s debut as Julia Carpenter. In the movie’s Marvel Comics source material, Julia leads a double life as the superhero Spider-Woman, however, Sweeney is only seen in Julia’s civilian attire during the trailer.

Indeed, the aforementioned Spider-Man-like character is the only person in the pre-release promo whose superhero outfit is clearly on display. So who is he, and how is he connected to everyone’s favorite wall-crawler (if at all)?

Is Spider-Man in Madame Web?

No, Spider-Man isn’t in Madame Web – but the trailer shows off a villain with a similar costume: Ezekiel Sims.

In the comics, Ezekiel is a morally ambiguous figure who possesses similar, arachnid-derived powers to Peter Parker. Ezekiel serves as something of a mentor to Peter during their initial encounters, however, he later betrays the webslinger before ultimately sacrificing himself to make amends.

By contrast, the live-action version of Ezekiel featured in the Madame Web trailer appears to be an out-and-out baddie. He’s shown fighting – and even stabbing – Cassandra throughout the trailer. What’s more, the trailer links Ezekiel to the death of Cassandra’s mother prior to the main events of the film.

So, while Ezekiel does indeed dress like Spider-Man, it’s fair to say he has no claim to that mantle. Of course, this in turn begs the question as to why Ezekiel is cosplaying as Spidey, but we’ll likely have to wait until Madame Web hits cinemas in February 2024 for the answer to that mystery.

Even the comics are no help in this regard, as Ezekiel doesn’t sport similar gear throughout his appearances in the mainstream Marvel Universe. On the contrary, Sims’ comic book incarnation typically dresses in a business suit sans shoes – a look his big screen counterpart also rocks at certain points in the Madame Web trailer.

Madame Web trailer teases Adam Scott’s character

Between “Spider-Man” and Julia Carpenter, the Madame Web trailer has given fans plenty to talk about. These aren’t the only conversation points it has to offer, either. The trailer also showcases Adam Scott’s as-yet-unnamed character, who remains a major source of speculation online.

Persistent rumors claim that Scott will portray Ben Parker, Spider-Man’s uncle. That said, Sony Pictures is yet to officially confirm that this is the case, so for now all we know for certain is that Scott plays an EMT who works alongside Cassandra.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.