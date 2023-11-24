According to online rumors, singer Harry Styles is set to star in The White Lotus Season 3 – but is this actually true? Here’s what we know.

With two seasons of The White Lotus having a rotating cast with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge, the line-up for Season 3 is anyone’s guess (including ours, which you can read here).

What viewers do know so far is that The White Lotus Season 3 is to be set in Thailand, and won’t be on screens until sometime in 2025.

However, a new rumor has started online, with reports stating that Harry Style is being eyed up as a White Lotus Season 3 cast member.

Are Harry Styles rumors for The White Lotus Season 3 true?

According to online reports, Harry Styles is rumored to be a new cast member in The White Lotus Season 3 – but the singer’s representatives seem to be saying otherwise.

The rumor first seemed to take hold when Instagram account DeuxMoi alleged that an “A-Lister” would be joining the ranks of The White Lotus Season 3.

At the same time, a Deadline report suggested that one of the new show’s characters would be “a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.”

For many, Harry Style felt like a natural fit for the role – particularly after showcasing his acting chops in movies such as Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman, and 1917.

However, according to HuffPostUK, Harry Styles’ representatives have since confirmed that he won’t be appearing in The White Lotus Season 3.

“That explains the haircut. Our man went crazy,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the initial rumors, citing Styles’ recent haircut as evidence of a potential acting role.

“So he’s serious about this ‘acting career'” a second added, with a third weighing in “Now I have a reason to watch Season 3.”

“Mike White has the chance to do the funniest and most c**** thing if this is true and it’s to also cast Hannah Waddingham in season 3,” a fourth summed up.

Is this the last we’ll hear of Harry Style and White Lotus Season 3 rumors? Only time will tell.

The White Lotus Season 3 is set to air sometime in 2025. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

