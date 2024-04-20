The Office reboot adds Star Wars and White Lotus stars to cast

Attention workers — the reboot of The Office looks like it’s moving ahead, with sources confirming that stars from both Star Wars and White Lotus have been added to the cast.

The Office reboot seems to be coming to life for real this time, with two new cast members being added to the roster. Domhnall Gleeson — known for his roles in the newest Star Wars trilogy, About Time, and Ex Machina — has apparently come aboard, alongside The White Lotus Season 2’s Sabrina Impacciatore.

Rumors of the hit comedy series’ reboot have been circulating for a while now, with a new cast announcement adding fuel to the fire. Sources confirmed with Variety that Gleeson and Impacciatore have joined in undisclosed roles.

So far, all that’s being said is that, much like its UK and US predecessors, the reboot will be an ensemble piece. It’s said to be set in the same universe as Greg Daniels’ The Office, but will take place with a host of new characters. The new series is also being created by Daniels, alongside Michael Koman. According to Variety, the writers’ room was assembled in January 2024.

Gleeson is known for playing General Hux in the Star Wars trilogy, a First Order heavy who held a grudge against Kylo Ren. Most recently, he’s had a string of television roles, having starred in Alice & Jack, White House Plumbers, and The Patient. Previously, he also appeared in the Harry Potter franchise as Bill Weasley.

Impacciatore appeared in Season 2 of the wildly popular HBO show, The White Lotus. She played Valentina, the strict manager of the White Lotus hotel in Sicily, a role which earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

