Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 seemingly confirmed by star

While we wait for more info on Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece, it appears there’s considerably more of the Straw Hats on the way, as one of the stars has teased that Season 3 is already greenlit.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series managed to trump widespread skepticism by actually being quite good. The TV show captured the playfulness of the anime and Eiichiro Oda’s manga, making for a surprisingly charming watch.

One Piece Season 2 was confirmed in short order. As those episodes come together, Brashaad Mayweather, the actor behind Patty on the series, offhandedly mentioned that Season 3 is in the works, too.

Article continues after ad

“They’re filming two seasons, Season 2 and Season 3, starting soon,” the actor says, in a clip posted by OPLA News.

The account warns nobody “believe it immediately”, as he could have his wires crossed. However, he sounds quite sure, and mentions it in context of filming a flashback scene with Patty that he hopes makes the final cut between the two seasons.

Article continues after ad

Currently, only One Piece Season 2 is confirmed, with filming due to start this month, June 2024. There’s a non-zero chance the season is being broken up into two parts, and that’s what Mayweather is referencing.

That’s a common release strategy on Netflix. Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and more have gotten that treatment at one point or another, so it stands that One Piece might as well.

Article continues after ad

One Piece was a genuine smash hit for the platform, going straight to the number one spot in TV when it released, amassing almost 40 million hours watched in the first two weeks. Luckily for newly converted fans, one of the best anime ever awaits them once they’re done the first season, with hundreds of episodes and chapters of manga to dive into.

We’ll keep you informed as we hear more. Check out our guides on One Piece filler, so you know what you need to watch in the anime, and our look at One Piece Chapter 1116 if you want to throw yourself right into what’s happening in the manga.

Article continues after ad