Spy x Family Season 3 officially announced, and fans are ready to cry

In a welcome announcement, Spy x Family Season 3 has finally been confirmed, with a new visual to go with the news.

Although Spy x Family Season 3 seemed inevitable considering the franchise’s growing success, actual details were scant. An Anime Extra Mission event in Japan on June 9 cleared everything up by revealing new episodes of the anime show are in production.

Almost nothing else was given away. We don’t know who’s working on it, or more importantly, the release window. All that’s been shown by way of a teaser is an adorable poster showing Anya and Bond cuddled up together asleep in her room, lit by several light sources that form a star around her, from character designer Kazuaki Shimada.

Given the positive reception and worldwide release of Spy x Family Code: White earlier this year, Season 3 seemed like even more of a sure thing than before. The anime movie had the Yorger family go on a Christmas holiday, a trip that ends with them preserving world peace by stopping an aircraft from crashing into a small town.

You can check out our Spy x Family Code: White review for more. Now that we’re returning to regular episodes, it means the central narrative will be back on track, and that promises some heartache.

“Loid backstory animated gonna make me cry,” says a comment on Reddit. “We will get Loid’s backstory and how did he became a spy, which was quite heartbreaking to say the least. Literally the horrors of war and progression to Operation Strix,” reads another.

In addition to learning more about Loid, we’ll get the Red Circus Arc, where Anya helps prevent a catastrophe when her school bus is taken hostage on a trip. (You can actually see a bus in the bottom right hand corner of the visual.)

With any luck, Spy x family Season 3 arrives sooner rather than later. Check out our upcoming anime list for other highlights on the way, and we have guides on Solo Leveling Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, and Dandadan to keep you informed as well.